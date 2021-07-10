Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 10, 2021

Opposition stages walkout from NA over exams issue

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 10, 2021 - Updated July 10, 2021 09:14am
The opposition said the future of over five million students of matric and intermediate’s first year was at stake as the students had failed to make preparations for examinations due to uncertainty in the government’s stance because of the Covid-19 situation. — APP/File
The opposition said the future of over five million students of matric and intermediate’s first year was at stake as the students had failed to make preparations for examinations due to uncertainty in the government’s stance because of the Covid-19 situation. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Friday staged a walkout from the National Assembly after Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood rejected the opposition’s demand for delaying matriculation and intermediate examinations and announced that the examinations in the federal capital and provinces would begin from Saturday (today).

The opposition said the future of over five million students of matric and intermediate’s first year was at stake as the students had failed to make preparations for examinations due to uncertainty in the government’s stance because of the Covid-19 situation.

Earlier, in his tweet, the education minister accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity by demanding delay or postponement of examinations.

“People like Mr Ahsan Iqbal and Mr Saad Rafiq know that exams have already started in Balochistan and Sindh and, therefore, students in other provinces could not be treated differently.

Shafqat says exams all over the country will begin today

“They know that the decision to hold exams was taken unanimously by representatives of all federating units, including the PML-N government in the AJK, and the PPP in Sindh,” Mr Mehmood said, adding that the PML-N leaders also knew that students could not be promoted on the basis of previous exams as no exams had been held last year.

“Mr Saad Rafiq and Mr Ahsan Iqbal should know that for educating people, exams are the best measure to evaluate students’ ability and Class 12 is very important as students have to go to universities and professional colleges on the basis of HSC exam results,” Mr Mahmood said.

‘Only one board under federal govt’

The minister said that the two PML-N leaders should know that after the passage of the 18th Amendment, out of 30 educational boards, only one — the federal board — was under the federal government and yet they (the PML-N leaders) were pretending that one order from the federal minister could stop exams across the country.

The minister said that exams would start from Saturday in the remaining provinces and federating units. He wished all students appearing in the examinations a good luck.

The minister said that for those students who wanted more time for preparations for examinations, there was a chance of appearing in supplementary exams that would be held after two to three months by all boards.

On Thursday, the PML-N lawmakers had raised the issue of ongoing protests by students against matric and intermediate examinations in the National Assembly and asked the government to delay the examinations for one-and-a-half months to give more time to students for preparations.

But the government had rejected the opposition’s proposal, saying it was not possible as exams were about to commence in a day or two and students in Balochistan had already appeared in examinations whereas in Sindh exams were about to be over.

Overseas Pakistanis

Earlier, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan informed the National Assembly that all stranded overseas Pakistanis would be brought back by July 20.

The minister said that special flights were being operated to bring back overseas Pakistanis stranded in Europe, the Middle East and other countries of the world due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Low-cost houses

Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan informed the house that the government was constructing 45,000 low-cost houses of three and five marlas on a mortgage basis in the country.

He said the owners of these houses would have to pay banks’ house loans in 20 years in easy installments of Rs6,000, Rs8,000 and Rs10,000 per month.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jul 10, 2021 09:25am
And stay out.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 10, 2021 09:26am
Of course dropouts, failures and cheats hate education.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 10, 2021 09:27am
Further proof its good for the country.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Democratic rule
10 Jul 2021

Democratic rule

Delimitation is one of the most delicate problems in a democracy.
The new Afghanistan challenge
Updated 10 Jul 2021

The new Afghanistan challenge

Pakistan’s political leadership has so far not provided any definitive answers to the Afghan crisis.
What to learn from China?
Updated 10 Jul 2021

What to learn from China?

Certainly not how minorities should be treated! But there’s much else that China can teach Pakistan.
Bold initiatives needed
Updated 09 Jul 2021

Bold initiatives needed

It will keep getting harder for illiterate or barely literate individuals to have fulfilling careers.

Editorial

Mirwaiz’s call
Updated 10 Jul 2021

Mirwaiz’s call

AFTER a considerably lengthy silence, leader of his faction of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar...
10 Jul 2021

Consultation on polls

THE government’s assurance to the ECP that it won’t steamroller electoral reforms into law is encouraging....
10 Jul 2021

Faulty grids

LAHORE’S residents have been suffering for the past several days from intermittent power outages lasting for two ...
Boosting automobile sales
09 Jul 2021

Boosting automobile sales

The govt must ensure that the industry doesn’t focus only on profits by catering to the needs of the moneyed segments only.
09 Jul 2021

A regional solution?

THAT the US and its Nato allies are in a hurry to wash their hands off the Afghan imbroglio is clear. Nearly all the...
09 Jul 2021

4m victims and counting

A NEW grim milestone was marked in the pandemic this week, when the total number of global Covid-19 deaths reached...