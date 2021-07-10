Akbar Bugti’s widow lodges FIR against PM’s nephew

LAHORE: A widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti has lodged a criminal case against PM Imran Khan’s nephew Advocate Hassan Niazi and four unidentified persons under various charges, including attempted murder.

The FIR was registered with the Islampura Police Station on the complaint of Shahzadi Nargis after the accused allegedly attacked her in the court of additional district and sessions judge Syed Ali Abbas on Thursday morning.

In the FIR, she alleged that Hassan Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer and then tried to strangulate her with an intention to take her life.

Nargis alleged that she had appeared in the court to seek bail in a ‘fake case’ lodged against her with the crime circle of FIA, Lahore.

As she appeared before the additional district and sessions judge with her lawyer Mohammad Ayaz Butt to seek bail, Hassan Niazi first exchanged hot words with her and then hurled abuses, she said.

The complainant further stated in the FIR that when her lawyer intervened, the attackers including Hassan Niazi and his accomplices attacked and tortured them on the court premises. Terming the allegation baseless, Niazi said the CCTV footage could be checked.

Nargis said she was feeling insecure because the accused had a history of indulging in violence. She said Niazi was the prime accused in the case of attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and demanded security from the police.

