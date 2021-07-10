Dawn Logo

Akbar Bugti’s widow lodges FIR against PM’s nephew

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 10, 2021 - Updated July 10, 2021 10:52am
The widow said Hassan Niazi (pictured) first exchanged hot words with her and then hurled abuses— Photo courtesy Hassaan Niazi Twitter/File
LAHORE: A widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti has lodged a criminal case against PM Imran Khan’s nephew Advocate Hassan Niazi and four unidentified persons under various charges, including attempted murder.

The FIR was registered with the Islampura Police Station on the complaint of Shahzadi Nargis after the accused allegedly attacked her in the court of additional district and sessions judge Syed Ali Abbas on Thursday morning.

In the FIR, she alleged that Hassan Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer and then tried to strangulate her with an intention to take her life.

Nargis alleged that she had appeared in the court to seek bail in a ‘fake case’ lodged against her with the crime circle of FIA, Lahore.

As she appeared before the additional district and sessions judge with her lawyer Mohammad Ayaz Butt to seek bail, Hassan Niazi first exchanged hot words with her and then hurled abuses, she said.

The complainant further stated in the FIR that when her lawyer intervened, the attackers including Hassan Niazi and his accomplices attacked and tortured them on the court premises. Terming the allegation baseless, Niazi said the CCTV footage could be checked.

Nargis said she was feeling insecure because the accused had a history of indulging in violence. She said Niazi was the prime accused in the case of attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and demanded security from the police.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 10, 2021 01:21pm
At least that keeps him in the news.
Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 10, 2021 01:25pm
He is related to Imran Khan. It does mean that anyone should black mail him for any reason by charging him for the crime that has not be committed by him.
Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 10, 2021 01:30pm
Hassan father Hafeezullh k. Niazi has not cordial relationship with Imran Khan. I don't believe Hassan has met Imran Khan since becoming him Prime Ministers. Hassan is Imran nephew. Imran never allowed any of his relative ( even his sister's) to take advantage of his becoming Prime Minister.
We the people
Jul 10, 2021 01:34pm
The entire Niazi clan can do with some attitude improvement and behaviour therapy
Farhan khan
Jul 10, 2021 03:08pm
Very Cheap politics by Bugti's Family
chengez
Jul 10, 2021 03:13pm
How did Akbar Bugti have such a young wife??
