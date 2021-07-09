Pet dogs that mauled lawyer in Karachi's DHA to be put down as per terms of 'compromise'

Two pet dogs that attacked and injured a lawyer in Karachi's DHA neighbourhood last month will be euthanised, according to an agreement reached between the victim and the dogs' owner, it emerged on Friday.

Suspect Humayun Ali Khan along with his dogs’ handlers, Fahad and Ali, was booked in a case pertaining to the attack on Advocate Mirza Akhtar by his dogs in DHA Phase-VI.

A video clip had gone viral on social media showing the senior lawyer getting mauled by the two pet dogs last month. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera, which showed the dogs pouncing on and tackling the man to the ground while he was out for a walk. The victim was severely injured by the dogs before being rescued by some people.

Although legal proceedings in the case were under way, a compromise was reached between the lawyer and the dogs' owner to settle the matter.

According to the compromise agreement dated July 6, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Akhtar had agreed to forgive Khan "for the sake of Allah" on the following conditions:

The dogs' owner tenders an unconditional apology to Akhtar for the "hurt and injury caused to him".

Humayun Ali Khan and his family will not keep "any dangerous or ferocious dogs" at their home as pets. Any other dogs kept as pets will be registered with the Clifton Cantonment Board and will not be allowed to venture out on the streets without a properly trained handler and will be muzzled and leashed at all times when they are outside.

The two dogs involved in the attack on the lawyer will be euthanised/put down by a veterinarian "immediately". Khan will give away any other such dogs that he owns.

The dogs' owner will make a donation of Rs1 million to the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation/ACF Animal Rescue

The agreement has been signed by both the parties and witnesses and submitted in court.

Late last month, suspect Khan had managed to escape after a sessions court recalled his interim pre-arrest bail.

In his order, Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) Shahid Ali Memon had stated that the owner had shown great negligence by not observing safety measures when the pet dogs were released from his house.

The judge concluded that the offences with which the applicant and his companions had been charged were not offences against an individual only but against the whole society, therefore, the owner was not entitled to pre-arrest bail.

The judge recalled the interim pre-arrest bail granted to the applicant and also dismissed his application seeking confirmation of the same.

After the bail was recalled, the applicant, who was present in the courtroom, escaped as the investigating officer failed to arrest him, the victim’s counsel Haq Nawaz Talpur told Dawn at the time.