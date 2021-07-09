Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 09, 2021

Pet dogs that mauled lawyer in Karachi's DHA to be put down as per terms of 'compromise'

Imtiaz AliPublished July 9, 2021 - Updated July 9, 2021 09:34pm
A screengrab from a video showing dogs attacking lawyer Mirza Akhtar Ali in DHA . — DawnNewsTV
A screengrab from a video showing dogs attacking lawyer Mirza Akhtar Ali in DHA . — DawnNewsTV

Two pet dogs that attacked and injured a lawyer in Karachi's DHA neighbourhood last month will be euthanised, according to an agreement reached between the victim and the dogs' owner, it emerged on Friday.

Suspect Humayun Ali Khan along with his dogs’ handlers, Fahad and Ali, was booked in a case pertaining to the attack on Advocate Mirza Akhtar by his dogs in DHA Phase-VI.

A video clip had gone viral on social media showing the senior lawyer getting mauled by the two pet dogs last month. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera, which showed the dogs pouncing on and tackling the man to the ground while he was out for a walk. The victim was severely injured by the dogs before being rescued by some people.

Although legal proceedings in the case were under way, a compromise was reached between the lawyer and the dogs' owner to settle the matter.

According to the compromise agreement dated July 6, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Akhtar had agreed to forgive Khan "for the sake of Allah" on the following conditions:

  • The dogs' owner tenders an unconditional apology to Akhtar for the "hurt and injury caused to him".
  • Humayun Ali Khan and his family will not keep "any dangerous or ferocious dogs" at their home as pets. Any other dogs kept as pets will be registered with the Clifton Cantonment Board and will not be allowed to venture out on the streets without a properly trained handler and will be muzzled and leashed at all times when they are outside.
  • The two dogs involved in the attack on the lawyer will be euthanised/put down by a veterinarian "immediately". Khan will give away any other such dogs that he owns.
  • The dogs' owner will make a donation of Rs1 million to the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation/ACF Animal Rescue

The agreement has been signed by both the parties and witnesses and submitted in court.

Late last month, suspect Khan had managed to escape after a sessions court recalled his interim pre-arrest bail.

In his order, Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) Shahid Ali Memon had stated that the owner had shown great negligence by not observing safety measures when the pet dogs were released from his house.

The judge concluded that the offences with which the applicant and his companions had been charged were not offences against an individual only but against the whole society, therefore, the owner was not entitled to pre-arrest bail.

The judge recalled the interim pre-arrest bail granted to the applicant and also dismissed his application seeking confirmation of the same.

After the bail was recalled, the applicant, who was present in the courtroom, escaped as the investigating officer failed to arrest him, the victim’s counsel Haq Nawaz Talpur told Dawn at the time.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Guzni
Jul 09, 2021 09:26pm
Richer people always win and compromise when needed.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Jul 09, 2021 09:28pm
Now this is barbaric, Dog was being a dog, As a dog owner myself i know they have wild instincts in them. You can punish dog owner but not the animal.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Justice in Islam
09 Jul 2021

Justice in Islam

The concept of justice deals with the quality of soul and society.
From food surplus to famine?
Updated 08 Jul 2021

From food surplus to famine?

By not focusing on human development and population planning, we are fostering alienation and making way for implosion.

Editorial

Boosting automobile sales
09 Jul 2021

Boosting automobile sales

The govt must ensure that the industry doesn’t focus only on profits by catering to the needs of the moneyed segments only.
09 Jul 2021

A regional solution?

THAT the US and its Nato allies are in a hurry to wash their hands off the Afghan imbroglio is clear. Nearly all the...
09 Jul 2021

4m victims and counting

A NEW grim milestone was marked in the pandemic this week, when the total number of global Covid-19 deaths reached...
Protecting misogyny
08 Jul 2021

Protecting misogyny

Lawmakers should not enable right-wing elements to impose their agenda on society via the Council of Islamic Ideology.
08 Jul 2021

Bond sale

MANY are interpreting Pakistan’s purchases of fresh debt of $1bn through a tap sale of its three-part...
08 Jul 2021

Dilip Kumar’s legacy

TOMES have been written about his magical and unparalleled talent as a movie actor. The late thespian Dilip Kumar,...