Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 09, 2021

Firm wins freeze on India’s assets in Paris in bid to recover damages

ReutersPublished July 9, 2021 - Updated July 9, 2021 08:58am
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan August 29. — Reuters
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan August 29. — Reuters

NEW DELHI: Cairn Energy said on Thursday a Paris court had accepted its petition that Indian state-owned assets in the city worth over 20 million euros ($24 million) be frozen, claiming a significant win in its campaign to force the Indian government to pay Cairn billion-dollar damages in a protracted tax dispute.

A French tribunal ordered the freeze on some 20 centrally located properties belonging to the Indian government as part of a guarantee of the amount owed to Cairn, the London-listed firm said.

Cairn said it had also registered similar claims against India in courts in the United States, Britain, the Netherlands, Singapore and Canada.

The Indian government said in a statement on Thursday it had not received any communication on the issue from any French court, and that it would “take appropriate legal remedies” once it received any notice.

“This is the necessary preparatory step to taking ownership of the properties and ensures that the proceeds of any sales would be due to Cairn,” the firm said.

Cairn, which has oil and gas operations in India, was awarded damages of more than $1.2 billion, plus interest and costs, in December by the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague in a long drawn-out tussle with the Indian government over certain retrospective tax claims. Cairn says it is now owed $1.7 billion in total.

While New Delhi has filed an appeal against the damages ruling, Cairn has identified Indian assets overseas, including assets of national carrier Air India that the energy firm says could be seized in the absence of a settlement.

“Our strong preference remains an agreed, amicable settlement with the government of India to draw this matter to a close,” the company said.

In its statement on Thursday the government said it will “vigorously defend its case”.

It also said the chief executive and representatives of Cairn have approached the government for discussions to resolve the matter. “Constructive discussions have been held and the government remains open for an amicable solution to the dispute within the country’s legal framework,” it said.

The dispute began in 2012 after a previous Indian government decided to impose capital gains tax retrospectively on some companies, such as telecoms operator Vodafone Plc, which also took its case to arbitration and won.

The cases spooked foreign investors and also dealt a blow to the government of Manmohan Singh, who lost power in a 2014 election to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi’s government has said it would not make retrospective tax claims in future but has defended outstanding cases.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
jg
Jul 09, 2021 09:20am
india is like israel. beny all knowledge of any wrong doings. lairs and corrupt
Reply Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 09, 2021 09:45am
even if assets are frozen doesn't affect us t we are not living on loans
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jul 09, 2021 09:51am
A billion is peanuts for India. The government should settle this case and move on. It couldn't even convince Indian courts of this claim. So why drag this along? This retrospective tax was a rare miss on Dr.Manmohan Singh's part. It shouldn't have been opened in the first place.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Justice in Islam
09 Jul 2021

Justice in Islam

The concept of justice deals with the quality of soul and society.
From food surplus to famine?
Updated 08 Jul 2021

From food surplus to famine?

By not focusing on human development and population planning, we are fostering alienation and making way for implosion.

Editorial

Boosting automobile sales
09 Jul 2021

Boosting automobile sales

The govt must ensure that the industry doesn’t focus only on profits by catering to the needs of the moneyed segments only.
09 Jul 2021

A regional solution?

THAT the US and its Nato allies are in a hurry to wash their hands off the Afghan imbroglio is clear. Nearly all the...
09 Jul 2021

4m victims and counting

A NEW grim milestone was marked in the pandemic this week, when the total number of global Covid-19 deaths reached...
Protecting misogyny
08 Jul 2021

Protecting misogyny

Lawmakers should not enable right-wing elements to impose their agenda on society via the Council of Islamic Ideology.
08 Jul 2021

Bond sale

MANY are interpreting Pakistan’s purchases of fresh debt of $1bn through a tap sale of its three-part...
08 Jul 2021

Dilip Kumar’s legacy

TOMES have been written about his magical and unparalleled talent as a movie actor. The late thespian Dilip Kumar,...