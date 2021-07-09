Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 09, 2021

Two Nadra officers, agent held on charges of preparing CNICs for militants

Imtiaz AliPublished July 9, 2021 - Updated July 9, 2021 12:31am
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh Director Amir Farooqi said “fake” CNICs have been traced and hoped that the same would be blocked soon. — Reuters/File
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh Director Amir Farooqi said “fake” CNICs have been traced and hoped that the same would be blocked soon. — Reuters/File

Two assistant directors of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and an agent have been arrested on charges of preparing computerised national identity cards (CNICs) for militants and others for achieving some illegal gains, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh Director Amir Farooqi said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference at his office in Karachi, Farooqi said certain employees of Nadra helped militants linked with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and proscribed outfits of Baloch sub-nationalist groups to get CNICs in return for some money.

He revealed that an Indian citizen, Imran Ali, who was “involved in the Safoora carnage” was also given a CNIC.

Besides, the suspects involved in the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi also got their identity changed.

“The Baloch militant group chief Allah Nazar and others got Nadra’s CNICs. Several employees of Nadra Sindh were involved in helping the terrorists to get the cards,” Farooqi told the media.

The FIA director revealed that “foreign agencies” had breached Nadra’s system and “damaged” it. “Deputy director Nadra and other employees were involved in it,” he added.

Farooqi disclosed that around three to four million “fake“ CNICs were prepared during the last general elections.

He said the fake CNICs had been traced and expressed the hope that the same would be blocked soon.

Some Afghans who got the CNICs have been arrested. “We are trying to further improve Nadra’s software,” he shared.

The FIA director said senior officials in Nadra were involved in this racket. “Postings were managed from the top office to place the officers in Nadra centres which were considered lucrative for making illegal CNICs like [those in] Korangi, Defence etc.,” said Farooqi.

The FIA Sindh chief also revealed that a “network involved in cryptocurrency” had been detected, which was suspected of providing financial support to terrorists.

He said a first information report (FIR) had been registered against one suspect, Noman Siddiqi, who was involved in Bitcoin/cryptocurrency dealings from England and other European countries. The suspect belongs to MQM-London, he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The billion-dollar bet
Updated 08 Jul 2021

The billion-dollar bet

The situation is precarious, even though there are glimmers of hope shining through the cracks in some places.
Gastric diplomacy
08 Jul 2021

Gastric diplomacy

Fifty years have passed since Kissinger’s momentous visit.
Hiding the ball
08 Jul 2021

Hiding the ball

The preferred method in courtrooms is the tactic of surprise.
The demons of conflict
Updated 07 Jul 2021

The demons of conflict

It’s not enough to say that Pakistan will not take sides in the Afghan conflict.

Editorial

Protecting misogyny
08 Jul 2021

Protecting misogyny

Lawmakers should not enable right-wing elements to impose their agenda on society via the Council of Islamic Ideology.
08 Jul 2021

Bond sale

MANY are interpreting Pakistan’s purchases of fresh debt of $1bn through a tap sale of its three-part...
08 Jul 2021

Dilip Kumar’s legacy

TOMES have been written about his magical and unparalleled talent as a movie actor. The late thespian Dilip Kumar,...
Talking to insurgents
Updated 07 Jul 2021

Talking to insurgents

The chasm of mistrust between the disaffected Baloch and the state has only grown wider with every facile promise.
07 Jul 2021

LG restoration

THE Supreme Court judgement overturning the premature dissolution of local governments in Punjab more than two years...
07 Jul 2021

Afghan refugees

AS Afghanistan dives into the great unknown with the departure of foreign forces and the government in Kabul unable...