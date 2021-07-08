Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 08, 2021

2 Congo virus cases reported in Balochistan

Ghalib NihadPublished July 8, 2021 - Updated July 8, 2021 01:53pm
With Eidul Azha just a few weeks away, officials in Balochistan reported two Congo virus cases on Thursday. — Reuters/File
With Eidul Azha just a few weeks away, officials in Balochistan reported two Congo virus cases on Thursday. — Reuters/File

With Eidul Azha less than two weeks away, officials in Balochistan reported two Congo virus cases on Thursday.

The cases were confirmed by Dr Sadiq Baloch, additional medical superintendent at Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital. He said the two patients had been placed in an isolation ward.

"Their condition is stable," he said. According to the official, one of the patients was an 11-year-old boy from Chaman while the other was a 40-year-old man from Loralai.

He said both patients came to the hospital complaining of fever and bleeding from the mouth. Baloch added that during the last one-and-a-half month, seven Congo virus patients were brought to the facility.

Crimean Congo haemorrhagic fever, or Congo virus, is a viral infection transmitted by ticks to both animals and humans. The virus is transmitted by ticks living on the skin of goats, cows, buffalos and camels, feeding on their blood. The disease is rare in infected animals, who mostly act as carriers of the disease which they transmit.

It is prevalent in Asia, Africa, Middle East and South Eastern Europe and is more common between March to October.

Read: What you need to know about the Congo virus

A day earlier, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had issued an alert for infectious diseases in the country.

In the letter, NIH revealed patterns of high-priority communicable diseases, including hepatitis (A and E), cholera, Covid-19, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, Den­gue fever, Leishmaniasis, malaria, measles, polio and XDR typhoid.

The main purpose of the letter was to make all health authorities and professionals alert for timely and efficient response to outbreaks. The letter was written for the summer/monsoon season.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Jul 08, 2021 02:28pm
Eid is coming and Congo virus is here. What a timing.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The billion-dollar bet
Updated 08 Jul 2021

The billion-dollar bet

The situation is precarious, even though there are glimmers of hope shining through the cracks in some places.
Gastric diplomacy
08 Jul 2021

Gastric diplomacy

Fifty years have passed since Kissinger’s momentous visit.
Hiding the ball
08 Jul 2021

Hiding the ball

The preferred method in courtrooms is the tactic of surprise.
The demons of conflict
Updated 07 Jul 2021

The demons of conflict

It’s not enough to say that Pakistan will not take sides in the Afghan conflict.

Editorial

Protecting misogyny
08 Jul 2021

Protecting misogyny

Lawmakers should not enable right-wing elements to impose their agenda on society via the Council of Islamic Ideology.
08 Jul 2021

Bond sale

MANY are interpreting Pakistan’s purchases of fresh debt of $1bn through a tap sale of its three-part...
08 Jul 2021

Dilip Kumar’s legacy

TOMES have been written about his magical and unparalleled talent as a movie actor. The late thespian Dilip Kumar,...
Talking to insurgents
Updated 07 Jul 2021

Talking to insurgents

The chasm of mistrust between the disaffected Baloch and the state has only grown wider with every facile promise.
07 Jul 2021

LG restoration

THE Supreme Court judgement overturning the premature dissolution of local governments in Punjab more than two years...
07 Jul 2021

Afghan refugees

AS Afghanistan dives into the great unknown with the departure of foreign forces and the government in Kabul unable...