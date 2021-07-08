Dawn Logo

Islamabad court orders FIR against Punjab CM’s aide for sending ‘sexually explicit videos’ to man

Tahir NaseerPublished July 8, 2021 - Updated July 8, 2021 01:25pm
Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Investment Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. – Photo courtesy Twitter
Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Investment Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. – Photo courtesy Twitter

A sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday ordered registration of a first information report (FIR) against Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Investment Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for harassing a man through WhatsApp and sending him “sexually explicit videos”.

The orders were issued by Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ata Rabbani while hearing a petition filed by complainant Khawaja Faheem.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, Imran Feroz Malik, his client met Ilyas at the Centaurus Mall in October 2019 during the launching ceremony of a private project. Subsequently, Ilyas — who according to the petitioner is the owner of Centaurus Mall — invited him to his residence for Iftar dinner which Faheem accepted considering it a business meeting.

Following the meeting, the CM’s adviser sent a few messages along with “sexually explicit videos” to Faheem from his WhatsApp number, which the latter found disturbing, and which caused him “mental agony and trauma”, according to his lawyer.

Consequently, he reported the matter to the FIA’s Cyber Crime Cell, Faheem's lawyer said.

After the case was taken to the sessions court by the complainant, the FIA submitted its reply, saying the forensic analysis was conducted on the mobile phone of the petitioner and it transpired he had in fact received the video.

Following submission of the forensic report by the FIA, the court issued an order on July 6, asking the agency to register an FIR “without further delay”.

In his order, the judge noted that “despite the forensic report, the FIA did not initiate proceedings on flimsy ground that the inquiry is underway.”

The court also directed police to take action against the petitioner as per law if the information provided by him was found false.

Justice
Jul 08, 2021 01:29pm
Unbelievable behavior by a Govt. official.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 08, 2021 01:30pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Jul 08, 2021 01:32pm
Suspicious grounds.Must be the result of some business failures.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Jul 08, 2021 01:37pm
Closet gay predators all over the country. Speechless!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 08, 2021 01:54pm
He is owner of Centaurus mall in Islamabad. Reporter should have also disclosed this.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahjahan
Jul 08, 2021 02:02pm
PTI rules in all fields.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Jul 08, 2021 02:08pm
So the owner of Centaurus Mall is gays. Men be careful as he might be monitoring you (his victims ;)) in hos mall via CCTVs installed. Hope CM punjab is safe ;).
Reply Recommend 0
SB
Jul 08, 2021 02:18pm
If he had Karachi domicile he were out of country.
Reply Recommend 0

