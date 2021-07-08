Dawn Logo

PM Imran launches Pakistan's first ever locally manufactured electric bike

Dawn.comPublished July 8, 2021 - Updated July 8, 2021 01:15pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressses the launch ceremony of Pakistan’s first locally manufactured electric motorcycle. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Pakistan’s first ever locally manufactured electric motorcycle.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister said the launch of the electric motorcycle was a “futuristic step”, adding that his government's new electric vehicle (EV) policy laid down a plan and defined a direction for the future.

The launch of the electric motorcycle is part of the present government’s five-year Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025, approved last year. The policy envisages targeting a robust electric vehicle market having a 30 per cent and 90 per cent share in passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

During his speech, the prime minister said the EV policy was part of the larger initiative of making the country clean and green.

"EVs, particularly electric motorcycles as they are used more, will have to be introduced in cities to curb pollution," he said.

He added that “When you decide to keep your air, water and cities clean, you have to take initiatives like the 10 Billion Tsunami programme,” and lamented that Pakistan was one of the few countries with minimal tree cover.

The prime minister said another step that the government had taken to increase the tree cover was the setting up of national parks.

He said it was for the first time that measures Pakistan was taking to improve the environment were being acknowledged internationally.

“The world now recognises Pakistan as one of the few countries that are leading the campaign against global warming.”

'Long-term planning leads to progress'

The PM stressed the need for long-terming planning, terming it crucial for a country's progress.

"Countries that have progressed thought about the future," the premier said, giving the example of China.

The prime minister said if policies in a country kept on changing from election to election, the country would have no roadmap for the future.

"Policies have to be devised for the long term so that we leave a roadmap for future generations," he emphasised.

Master plans for cities

The prime minister also announced that the government was preparing master plans for cities.

Particularly giving the example of Islamabad in this regard, he regretted that tree cover in the capital had reduced significantly over the years, which he said was due to a lack of planning.

“And so we are making master plans for cities, and some of these plans are due to complete in six months,” he said. “We will be focusing on water treatment, discharge of waste and installation of [waste] treatment plants [as part of the plans].”

With regards to Lahore and Peshawar, the premier recalled that the cities were once called the cities of gardens.

“But now pollution has increased to such an extent, especially in Lahore, that it poses threats to human life,” he said.

Similarly, in Karachi, sewage was being dumped into the sea, he said, again attributing these problems to the lack of long-term planning.

“We are working on long-term plans for these cities for the first time in Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

He added the government was also taking measures to ensure that the country did not face a current account deficit and to restore people’s confidence that the taxes they pay would not be squandered.

Justice
Jul 08, 2021 12:21pm
Very late in the game. Hard to catch up with other countries which are already much ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 08, 2021 12:30pm
Great move and wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 08, 2021 12:33pm
@Justice, Wipe your tears. Your sudden is pain showing.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 08, 2021 12:34pm
Splendid work, Pakistan. Love you PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Markhor
Jul 08, 2021 12:38pm
Love you PIMK and his team. I hope anyone who comes to power in the next General election should do more than the current govt. Long live Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jul 08, 2021 12:39pm
BRAVO. A long journey starts with small steps.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jul 08, 2021 12:39pm
@Justice, it is never too late.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jul 08, 2021 12:43pm
Battery and electronics imported from China.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 08, 2021 12:43pm
Building electric motor cycle is good news. Nothing mentioned which company manufactured it. Is this locally manufactured 100 percent? If this can be done then may be small electronic car can also be built and exported. We have so many engineering universities , what research they are conducting. Till to day it is accepted ordinary mechanic is much more useful then these qualified engineers. Get our engineers trained with the help of China and make them useful.
Reply Recommend 0
ghugoo
Jul 08, 2021 12:46pm
electric: - that uses electricity, Do you have any?
Reply Recommend 0
Ajo
Jul 08, 2021 12:46pm
Good job IK! Now provide electricity to charg the bike
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Jul 08, 2021 12:48pm
Electric bykes are good idea. Specially in a country where electricity break downs is normal!!
Reply Recommend 0
Holy Bumstead
Jul 08, 2021 12:51pm
But no picture of the Pk electric bike!
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Jul 08, 2021 12:53pm
there will be loadshedding with bikes too
Reply Recommend 0
ghazi
Jul 08, 2021 12:54pm
a good step, but will the PM and cabinet ministers exchange their official fleet of luxury cars, helicopters for these bikes and abandon the huge protocols to save the taxpayers money?
Reply Recommend 0
Tuaha
Jul 08, 2021 12:55pm
This is a piece of good news!
Reply Recommend 0
RashidHussain [Indiana, USA]
Jul 08, 2021 12:55pm
@Justice, Better late than NOTHING. Keep it up Mr prime minister
Reply Recommend 0
zia Taqdees
Jul 08, 2021 12:58pm
May it work during load shedding !
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Jul 08, 2021 01:03pm
Bravo
Reply Recommend 0

