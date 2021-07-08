Dawn Logo

Haris Sohail ruled out of England ODIs due to hamstring injury

Imran SiddiquePublished July 8, 2021 - Updated July 8, 2021 11:20am
Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the England tour due to a hamstring injury. — Photo courtesy PCB
Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the England tour due to a hamstring injury. — Photo courtesy PCB

Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the England tour due to a hamstring injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the cricket board said that an MRI conducted on Wednesday showed a "grade three tear injury" which Haris had sustained during a training session in Derby last week.

"The PCB medical panel has advised the left-handed middle-order batsman to undergo a four-week rehabilitation programme before a reassessment is carried out," it added.

Haris, who was selected for the ODIs only, will return to Pakistan to undergo the rehabilitation programme at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Commenting on the development, Haris said he had been looking forward to the ODIs in order to cement his position in the side.

"I am disappointed that my tour has been cut short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season," he said.

Haris has missed out on many tours since 2012, with injuries forcing him out of the series against India, Sri Lanka and South Africa. Last year, he did not make himself available for the England tour amid reports that he wasn’t willing to travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England will commence later today (Thursday), which will be followed by three T20Is on July 16, 18 and 20.

The side will depart for West Indies on July 21 were they will play five T20Is and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

