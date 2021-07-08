Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 08, 2021

Modi fires 7 ministers in Covid crisis reshuffle

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished July 8, 2021 - Updated July 8, 2021 09:52am
In this file photo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo during the G20 Osaka Summit in Osaka. — AFP/File
NEW DELHI: Struggling to salvage his image after a disastrous and widely criticised handling of the second wave of Covid-19 that hit India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his cabinet and fired seven senior ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Minister of Law and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, known for sharp exchanges with Twitter bosses recently, was also sacked and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who stood in as the official spokesman, was dropped.

As 43 ministers took oath, seven were sacked. The reshuffle is believed to be linked to crucial elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, along with three other states, that go to polls next year. Mr Modi now has 77 ministers, nearly half of them new. Anurag Thakur and Hardeep Puri are among 15 new cabinet ministers.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched over from the Congress, Narayan Rane, Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw were also sworn in as cabinet ministers.

A veteran BJP leader, Mr Prasad, like Mr Javadekar, is among the few who were ministers even in the previous BJP government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Mr Prasad’s last few months in the IT ministry were taken up by a legal fight with social media giants including Twitter and Facebook, especially a relentless back-and-forth with Twitter over new IT rules.

All three were seen at the oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday evening.

The government said “20 per cent” ministers — a fifth of the council of ministers — had been dropped and the message was performance-linked.

The vacancies in major ministries signal a shake-up that could see ministers shedding extra portfolios and some being downgraded. The Big Four, however, are unlikely to be affected — the Ministers of Home, Defence, Foreign Affairs and Finance, NDTV said.

Bhupendra Yadav and Meenakshi Lekhi also joined the government. Seven new ministers are from Uttar Pradesh, which will elect a new government next year.

Besides UP and Punjab, India’s two of most politically vital states, elections will be held Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The BJP rules all the states except Punjab, where the Congress is in power. For the BJP, winning UP is a crucial test ahead of the 2024 national election.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2021

Fastrack
Jul 08, 2021 09:44am
The man responsible for all mayhem is firing others.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 08, 2021 09:44am
Putting his failures onto others. Typical Indian mindset.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Malik
Jul 08, 2021 10:00am
Blaming others won't resolve the problem.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) KPK
Jul 08, 2021 10:14am
Poor ministers being made scapegoats for his utter incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 08, 2021 10:43am
Shameless Modi should be the first one to face justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Jul 08, 2021 10:51am
Blaming others for his failure. Coward should resign first.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastracks inner voice
Jul 08, 2021 10:51am
@Fastrack, just like 4 finance ministers in 2.5years!
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jul 08, 2021 10:56am
Currently India deserves Modi and they are happy about it.
Reply Recommend 0
Let's start worrying!
Jul 08, 2021 11:31am
How about sacking himself?
Reply Recommend 0

