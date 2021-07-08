Govt to set up mineral city to boost precious gems’ export

• Meeting told Pakistan eighth biggest gem producer

• Imran meets PML-Q leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said keeping in view Pakistan’s standing as the eighth biggest precious gems-producing country, the government was setting up a ‘gem, mineral and jewellery city’ to boost exports and generate revenue.

During a meeting of the gems, jewellery and minerals task force, a detailed briefing was given to him on the city and the area identified for setting up the chemical and mineral industry where, with the industrial-value addition from raw minerals, imports would be reduced and exports enhanced.

Gems and Jewellery Task Force Chairman Engineer Gul Asghar Khan, members and relevant authorities also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Khan said the government was introducing latest technology in the minerals and gems sector. “For the first time in 74 years of the country’s history, this sector is being turned into an export industry,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

The meeting was told that Pakistan had the capacity to export precious gems worth $5 billion annually which would have a positive effect on the country’s economy and generate huge employment opportunities.

About 99 precious gem reserves were found in Pakistan, making it the eighth biggest country in the world in terms of its production.

Moreover, as a large quantity of gold was used in Pakistan, through effective legislation and better arrangements, this sector could be turned into a major industry, the meeting was further informed.

The prime minister directed that all those resources, which were being wasted, be utilised by working on a regular schedule to implement a mechanism and remove bottlenecks for investors.

The meeting was told that to increase exports, support from Pakistan’s embassies and missions would be sought for its promotion.

Moreover, gems and jewellery city would be established to bring all resources at one place, ensure resolution of issues through one-window operation and provide facilities to investors.

Initially, the available resources would be utilised to adopt public-private partnership model. To access the international markets, relevant certification would be obtained. Under it, not only standards for precious gems would be framed but also the current ones brought at par with international standards, the meeting was told.

The prime minister was informed that due to lack of research, no tangible progress was made in the sector, however, under a strategy the research sector would be made functional.

PM lauds NCOC

The prime minister commended the performance of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Ehsaas team for their effective and coordinated response during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has gained recognition from the UK-based The Economist in its report.

“Congratulations to NCOC members, Ehsaas team & State Bank of Pakistan for effective response to Covid-19 pandemic; and above all thanks to the mercy of Almighty Allah,” he tweeted.

In its Global Normalcy Index, The Economist magazine has ranked Pakistan at number three out of 50 countries that performed well in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

The report shows that Pakistan’s neighbours — India and China — were ranked 48 and 19, with scores of 46.5 and 72.9, respectively. The United States stood at 20th in the ranking.

The Economist’s Normalcy Index focuses on how better the countries are returning to their pre-pandemic levels, by grading each country using eight indicators — time not at home, retail, office use, public transport, road traffic, flights, cinema, and sports attendance.

According to the report, a rise was witnessed in global normalcy during March 2020 after several countries imposed lockdowns.

With 100 set as the pre-pandemic level of activity, Pakistan ranked third with 84.4 out of 100, while Hong Kong topped the list with a ranking of 96.3 and New Zealand came in second with 87.8.

In the category of ‘office use’, ‘retail’, ‘public transport’ and ‘time not spent at home’, Pakistan ranked over 100. However, the categories of ‘cinema’ and ‘flights’ witness a low score.

PM meets PML-Q leaders

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MNA Moonis Elahi and Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood were also present in the meeting.

The political situation in Punjab, the provincial budget, smooth budget proceedings in the provincial assembly and completion of Punjab Assembly’s new building came under discussion during the meeting.

The leaders also discussed the joint efforts of the two political parties – PTI and PML-Q – and their cooperation for the progress and prosperity in Punjab.

President summons NA session

A day before commencing a new session of the National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser called on Prime Minister Khan.

During the meeting, matters relating to reforms for effective legislation were discussed.

The speaker told Mr Khan that President Dr Arif Alvi had called the new session of the lower house on Thursday (today).

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2021