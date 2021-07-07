Zahoor Agha appointed new Balochistan governor as Amanullah Yasinzai resigns

Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai resigned from his position on Wednesday, more than two months after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked him to step down.

His resignation was sent to President Arif Alvi, who accepted it.

The president also appointed PTI's Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha as the new Balochistan governor, according to a statement issued by the Presidency.

"I, Amanullah Khan, do hereby tender my resignation as governor Balochistan today," Yasinzai's resignation letter dated July 7, 2021, a copy of which was seen by Dawn.com, stated.

Meanwhile, the prime minister on Wednesday appointed Jamhoori Watan Party chief and MNA Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti as his Special Assistant on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Cabinet Division.

In April, Prime Minister Imran had requested Yasinzai to resign, saying he intended to appoint a new governor in view of the "transformed political challenges" facing Pakistan.

In a letter to the governor, the premier had said that given the existing political situation, "dexterity and deftness is needed [...] for a delicate balancing act to simultaneously ensure political inclusion and fulfilment of our commitment towards the people of Pakistan."

"This, of course, does not in any way reflect adversely on your competence or performance," he had added.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Balochistan wanted to bring its own governor in the province, and the party's local leaders had been demanding Yasinzai's replacement for some time.

The party had nominated Nawabzada Humayun Khan Jogizai, Muneer Ahmad Baloch and Nawaz Ghous Bux Barozai for the new governor.

A source in the Prime Minister's Office earlier said Zahoor Agha was one of the top candidates for the slot.

Amanullah Yasinzai was appointed as the governor of Balochistan by President Alvi on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran in October 2018.

He served as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) from 2005 to 2009. Yasinzai, along with four other judges of the BHC, resigned from their posts apparently to avoid facing references in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The former BHC chief justice had taken oath as a Provisional Constitution Order (PCO) judge when former military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf declared an emergency on November 3, 2007. In 2009, references against Yasinzai were sent to the SJC in accordance with the July 31, 2009, judgement of the Supreme Court regarding PCO judges.

Yasinzai was born in the year 1954 in Quetta and completed his Bachelor's and Master's from the Forman Christian College, Lahore. He started his law practice in 1981 and was appointed as judge of the BHC in 1997.

Additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui in Islamabad.