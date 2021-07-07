Dawn Logo

Islamabad police arrest man for torturing, stripping woman naked

Shakeel QararPublished July 7, 2021 - Updated July 7, 2021 02:37pm
A man has been arrested in Islamabad after a harrowing video of him torturing and stripping a couple went viral on social media, it emerged on Wednesday. — Photo provided by author
A man has been arrested in Islamabad after a harrowing video of him torturing and stripping a couple went viral on social media, it emerged on Wednesday. — Photo provided by author

Police arrested a suspect in Islamabad after a harrowing video of him torturing and stripping a woman and a man went viral on social media, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to the FIR registered on July 6, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the incident took place within Golra police station limits at an apartment building in sector E-11/2. The case was registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector.

"The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, five to six men can be seen keeping the victims in custody under gunpoint. The accused also stripped the man and the woman naked while threatening them," the FIR said, adding that the suspects were also doing "vulgar acts".

The case was registered under Section 354-A (assaulting and stripping a woman of her clothes), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and Section 509 (sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

"The video of violence against a woman and a man went viral on social media. Islamabad police immediately utilised all resources to arrest the accused in a few hours, registered an FIR and initiated legal action," Islamabad police said on Twitter.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that the culprit had been arrested after police efforts. "His accomplices are also being arrested. It is once again requested to please delete the videos which show the victims," he said.

Hours later, the deputy commissioner said that all the suspects had been arrested.

The incident, which was highlighted on social media, quickly became the top trend in the country with netizens calling for strict punishment for the main accused, identified as Usman Mirza.

"Monsters like Usman Mirza are product of a culture in which they know they can commit horrific violence with impunity. Unfortunately, women face the brunt of our system's brutality," said activist Ammar Ali Jan.

Journalist Najia Ashar said just arresting the culprit was not enough. "Make an example out of this monster," she wrote.

PPP leader Naz Baloch said that instant justice and speedy trial of heinous offences is the only solution to root out violence against women.

Comments (40)
Rahim
Jul 07, 2021 11:33am
Under PMIK’s watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jul 07, 2021 11:34am
Seems the govt has no control in islamaabd too.judiciary and govt both are busy with the opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Let's start worrying!
Jul 07, 2021 11:35am
Imran might blame the victim's dress for this travesty
Reply Recommend 0
Ash from the West
Jul 07, 2021 11:38am
Nothing will happen and these monsters will be released after they bribe police officials. This is what we have seen in Pakistan for the last 70 years.
Reply Recommend 0
tQ
Jul 07, 2021 11:39am
Culprit looks satisfied behind bars knowing that nothing will come out of this hulla gulla
Reply Recommend 0
Ismat
Jul 07, 2021 11:45am
Make example of this pervert coward to society.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 07, 2021 11:49am
PMIK says it must have been her fault for encouraging him. Poor innocent guy
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Jul 07, 2021 11:50am
The impunity with which he did the act, he KNOWS nothing will happen as this is likely not his first time
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Jul 07, 2021 11:52am
Make an example out of him. Bail should be denied. Shameful that these kind of subhumans live on the planet earth.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Ali
Jul 07, 2021 11:54am
The law enforcement agencies should take action for removing the video besides requesting the citizens for deleting it. The culprits first had made the video then leaked it for further humiliating the couple. They had done such heinous acts as Pakistan is a country without any law. Such people should face the full force of law without any leniency. It is pertinent to mention here that in the FIR section has not been added for stripping the man naked and section should be added in this regard.
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Jul 07, 2021 11:57am
Sick society.
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Jul 07, 2021 12:01pm
This is niazi welfare society? Shame shame shame
Reply Recommend 0
Nazia
Jul 07, 2021 12:05pm
Islamic Republic of Pakistan where men think women owe them sex
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Ahmad Shami
Jul 07, 2021 12:06pm
It is regretful that we are not living in a civilized society, it seems that we are living in the town of monsters.no one is secured here.An unlawful act is done and then it has been viral on social media...what does it show??the accused must be punished publically and it must be an example for all who are enciuraged by all these mal practices.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadiq Hussain Panjwani
Jul 07, 2021 12:08pm
@Abdullah, Be reasonable. What the govt has to do with this. This is a behaviour of society
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Jul 07, 2021 12:12pm
Sick minds developed by vulgar pranks,strapless bodies on social media.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 07, 2021 12:12pm
Such monsters are many and still beyond the hands of law. Just because, they know they will get away with anything however inhuman because of our shameless and highly insufficient Government.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Jaffar
Jul 07, 2021 12:13pm
Everything Imran, Imran, Imran-we dont have our human, cultural, societal and religious values. For peace sake, we should do soul searching-as a society we are doomed
Reply Recommend 0
Sharon Sheemar
Jul 07, 2021 12:19pm
Minorities are not safe at all in Pakistan,
Reply Recommend 0
N K Ali
Jul 07, 2021 12:24pm
If this is not dehumanised behaviour what is it? Surprising a sub-inspector reported the heinous crime. Three cheers for him. But this HAS TO STOP. Why are the mullahs QUIET? Now catch the other culprits and publicly lash them for one and all to see and the jail them for 10 years minimum.. Let the courts decide the matter ASAP without asking for witnesses and more details or adjourning the case. The VDO is sufficient evidence. Salams
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf
Jul 07, 2021 12:25pm
As per Imran Khan, its not his fault. The fault is with the dressing of the women. As per Imran Khan, we should listen to the accused (man) and his point of view and accommodate his concerns for committing the act (not a crime yet). As per Imran Khan, we should form an Islamic committee full of men and ask them their sharia view on this act (not a crime yet) and then form an opinion and that opinion should be considered by the court.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Jul 07, 2021 12:30pm
My head hangs in shame that we are living amongst such beast in our society....... This guy should be hanged from nearest lamppost - if for nothing else but his sheer brutality and arrogance and zero respect for human values and dignity.. Enough is enough, make an example out of this please.
Reply Recommend 0
Who's wrong is it?
Jul 07, 2021 12:43pm
Was the victim wearing Parda (veil)? If not it's not the mistake of culprit. It's the mistake of the the so called victim. Sounds familiar? The leaders who advocated are the real culprits.
Reply Recommend 0
Tony
Jul 07, 2021 12:45pm
This is not surprising, under this useless government every aspect of the life has only but deteriorated.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Jul 07, 2021 12:50pm
The appropriate punishment for the suspect would be to strip him and have him parade down main Blvd in Islamabad - except it would be obscene and offend many sensibilities - something he was was devoid of.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 07, 2021 12:51pm
@Rahim, probably a PMLN team member
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Ahmed
Jul 07, 2021 12:55pm
Rampant of these cases indicates there is no fear of Police and judiciary in The hearts of suspect and bandits that could desist them doing these hoorendous leud and vulgar Acts. All suspects must be detained and passed through drastic punishment
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 07, 2021 01:00pm
arresting him is not enough, the justice system needs to deal with the impediments where rape is so difficult to prosecute in Pakistan, deal with the issue where the men who gang raped Mukhtaran Mai walked away from court free men. The justice system needs urgent reform in this aspect, too many men just believe they will get away with it and history has shown they do get away it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jul 07, 2021 01:01pm
Instant justice - that’s what is needed for the powerful of the country who are looters and criminals
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Jul 07, 2021 01:02pm
Some days ago Ali Khan (the youtuber) was arrested for harrasment. He is not only released silently but he is agressive than before. So the same drama will take place now. He will be arrested and will be released later.
Reply Recommend 0
OWL
Jul 07, 2021 01:11pm
Cruel society.
Reply Recommend 0
Sabah
Jul 07, 2021 01:17pm
The Mother and Father of these culprits should be publicly identified and interviewed on talk shows on how and why they raised such a son. Our media goes and highlights victims in the most unethical and insensitive ways. How about identifying the family of the criminals ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nazia
Jul 07, 2021 01:25pm
@Rahim, because of PM IK's watch
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Jul 07, 2021 01:28pm
If convicted he deserves a long stint in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 07, 2021 01:29pm
These guys having Parados and gun men have made this city a horrifying place live.
Reply Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jul 07, 2021 01:34pm
@Abdullah, Well done PTI. These barbarians must serve at least 12 years in prison and the victims should be compensated by selling the properties of the offenders.
Reply Recommend 0
Truthseeker
Jul 07, 2021 01:34pm
When the big tunas are not punished for their mega crimes, little tunas get encouraged in committing heinous crimes!
Reply Recommend 0
Sabu
Jul 07, 2021 01:53pm
he should be as per Sharia.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Jul 07, 2021 02:38pm
Who is this man?
Reply Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Jul 07, 2021 02:41pm
A horrible example should be made of this person. Hope previous governments are not blamed for this highly tragic episode.
Reply Recommend 0

