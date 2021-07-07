Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 07, 2021

Islamabad man arrested for torturing, stripping woman naked

Shakeel QararPublished July 7, 2021 - Updated July 7, 2021 12:08pm
A man has been arrested in Islamabad after a harrowing video of him torturing and stripping a couple went viral on social media, it emerged on Wednesday. — Photo provided by author
A man has been arrested in Islamabad after a harrowing video of him torturing and stripping a couple went viral on social media, it emerged on Wednesday. — Photo provided by author

Police arrested a suspect in Islamabad after a harrowing video of him torturing and stripping a woman and a man went viral on social media, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to the FIR registered on July 6, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the incident took place within Golra police station limits at an apartment building in sector E-11/2. The case was registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector.

"The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, five to six men can be seen keeping the victims in custody under gunpoint. The accused also stripped the man and the woman naked while threatening them," the FIR said, adding that the suspects were also doing "vulgar acts".

The case was registered under Section 354-A (assaulting and stripping a woman of her clothes), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and Section 509 (sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

"The video of violence against a woman and a man went viral on social media. Islamabad police immediately utilised all resources to arrest the accused in a few hours, registered an FIR and initiated legal action," Islamabad police said on Twitter.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that the culprit had been arrested after police efforts. "His accomplices are also being arrested. It is once again requested to please delete the videos which show the victims," he said.

Hours later, the deputy commissioner said that all the suspects had been arrested.

The incident, which was highlighted on social media, quickly became the top trend in the country with netizens calling for strict punishment for the main accused, identified as Usman Mirza.

"Monsters like Usman Mirza are product of a culture in which they know they can commit horrific violence with impunity. Unfortunately, women face the brunt of our system's brutality," said activist Ammar Ali Jan.

Journalist Najia Ashar said just arresting the culprit was not enough. "Make an example out of this monster," she wrote.

PPP leader Naz Baloch said that instant justice and speedy trial of heinous offences is the only solution to root out violence against women.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rahim
Jul 07, 2021 11:33am
Under PMIK’s watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jul 07, 2021 11:34am
Seems the govt has no control in islamaabd too.judiciary and govt both are busy with the opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Let's start worrying!
Jul 07, 2021 11:35am
Imran might blame the victim's dress for this travesty
Reply Recommend 0
Ash from the West
Jul 07, 2021 11:38am
Nothing will happen and these monsters will be released after they bribe police officials. This is what we have seen in Pakistan for the last 70 years.
Reply Recommend 0
tQ
Jul 07, 2021 11:39am
Culprit looks satisfied behind bars knowing that nothing will come out of this hulla gulla
Reply Recommend 0
Ismat
Jul 07, 2021 11:45am
Make example of this pervert coward to society.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 07, 2021 11:49am
PMIK says it must have been her fault for encouraging him. Poor innocent guy
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Jul 07, 2021 11:50am
The impunity with which he did the act, he KNOWS nothing will happen as this is likely not his first time
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Jul 07, 2021 11:52am
Make an example out of him. Bail should be denied. Shameful that these kind of subhumans live on the planet earth.
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Jul 07, 2021 11:57am
Sick society.
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Jul 07, 2021 12:01pm
This is niazi welfare society? Shame shame shame
Reply Recommend 0
Nazia
Jul 07, 2021 12:05pm
Islamic Republic of Pakistan where men think women owe them sex
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Jul 07, 2021 12:12pm
Sick minds developed by vulgar pranks,strapless bodies on social media.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The new kingdom
Updated 07 Jul 2021

The new kingdom

To get Saudi men and women into the workforce, an agenda of social reforms is also being pursued to transform into workers.
Beyond drawing rooms
06 Jul 2021

Beyond drawing rooms

There is cause for concern when gossip and analysis become interchangeable.

Editorial

Talking to insurgents
Updated 07 Jul 2021

Talking to insurgents

The chasm of mistrust between the disaffected Baloch and the state has only grown wider with every facile promise.
07 Jul 2021

LG restoration

THE Supreme Court judgement overturning the premature dissolution of local governments in Punjab more than two years...
07 Jul 2021

Afghan refugees

AS Afghanistan dives into the great unknown with the departure of foreign forces and the government in Kabul unable...
NSA on Lahore blast
Updated 06 Jul 2021

NSA on Lahore blast

Evidence linking India to the act of terrorism appears strong and govt must share the proof with the international community.
06 Jul 2021

More press curbs

IT is a reflection of the grim times we live in that a provincial assembly can adopt a bill authorising the speaker...
06 Jul 2021

Health risk allowance

THE federal government made the right decision to resume payment of risk allowance to healthcare workers who ...