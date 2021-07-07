PM to address three PTI public meetings in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to contribute to the election campaign of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by addressing at least three public meetings in as many divisions of the territory.

A decision to this effect was taken by him on Tuesday at a meeting with PTI’s regional president and former AJK prime minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood and federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Ameen Gandapur at the Prime Minister’s House, according to a press release issued by the party’s media cell.

From among the top leadership of the three mainstream parties, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has already spent three days in AJK from June 25, while from Monday, he set off the second round of his public meetings that will last until July 9.

Similarly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif is likely to take part in the campaign of her party from Thursday (July 8) until July 19, with brief gaps in between.

Though on behalf of the PTI, its secretary general Aamir Kiani and federal ministers Murad Saeed and Mr Gandapur have addressed some public meetings in Mirpur and Kotli districts, the regional leadership has been aspiring for the visits of PM Khan to boost the morale and enthusiasm of party workers.

In Tuesday’s meeting it was decided that Mr Khan would address his first public meeting on July 12 in Mirpur, from where Mr Mahmood is contesting elections himself. On July 18, the prime minister would speak at a public meeting in Bagh city from where Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan is trying his luck while on July 23 — just two days before the polling — the prime minister would address the last public meeting of the election campaign in Muzaffarabad from where the PTI’s central joint secretary Khawaja Farooq Ahmed is a candidate.

According to the press release, both Mr Mahmood and Mr Gandapur also briefed PM Khan on the campaign strategy of PTI candidates.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2021