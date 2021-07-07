Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 07, 2021

Girl student abducted, gang raped in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 7, 2021 - Updated July 7, 2021 10:36am
The victim, a resident of Liaquat Colony at Chakri Road, told police the suspects gagged and abducted her in a car. — AP/File
The victim, a resident of Liaquat Colony at Chakri Road, told police the suspects gagged and abducted her in a car. — AP/File

RAWALPINDI: A class eighth girl student was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by three men in the limits of Saddar Barooni police.

The victim, a resident of Liaquat Colony at Chakri Road, told police that on June 28 at midnight three young men, two of whom unidentified, knocked on the door of her house.

When she unlocked the door, the suspects gagged and abducted her in a car. After about one-and-a-half hour, they took her to a house.

The FIR said the girl was given water and after drinking it she fell unconscious and was raped by the suspects.

When her father, a labourer, knew that his daughter had been abducted, he reached the houses of the suspects in Gujar Khan and brought her back the next morning.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahmad
Jul 07, 2021 10:35am
PM will not blame the girl.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The new kingdom
Updated 07 Jul 2021

The new kingdom

To get Saudi men and women into the workforce, an agenda of social reforms is also being pursued to transform into workers.
Beyond drawing rooms
06 Jul 2021

Beyond drawing rooms

There is cause for concern when gossip and analysis become interchangeable.

Editorial

Talking to insurgents
Updated 07 Jul 2021

Talking to insurgents

The chasm of mistrust between the disaffected Baloch and the state has only grown wider with every facile promise.
07 Jul 2021

LG restoration

THE Supreme Court judgement overturning the premature dissolution of local governments in Punjab more than two years...
07 Jul 2021

Afghan refugees

AS Afghanistan dives into the great unknown with the departure of foreign forces and the government in Kabul unable...
NSA on Lahore blast
Updated 06 Jul 2021

NSA on Lahore blast

Evidence linking India to the act of terrorism appears strong and govt must share the proof with the international community.
06 Jul 2021

More press curbs

IT is a reflection of the grim times we live in that a provincial assembly can adopt a bill authorising the speaker...
06 Jul 2021

Health risk allowance

THE federal government made the right decision to resume payment of risk allowance to healthcare workers who ...