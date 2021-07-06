Dawn Logo

Punjab to establish separate schools for transgender community: minister

APPPublished July 6, 2021 - Updated July 6, 2021 07:37pm
Punjab education minister said the first of its kind 'transgender-only' school will be established in Multan very soon.— AFP/File
The Punjab government will establish separate schools for the transgender community in selected cities of the province and the first of its kind will be established in Multan very soon, Education Minister Dr Murad Raas announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a ceremony of the Insaf Afternoon School Programme in Lahore, the minister said that the government had decided not to enroll transgender persons in regular schools due to reservations regarding the behaviour of other students.

He added that the attitude of students of regular schools could be insulting towards the transgender community, which is why separate schools would be established for them.

He claimed that it was unfortunate that no government, except for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, had thought about the welfare and provision of education and jobs to the community.

Appreciating the efforts of the education chief executive officers and the teachers for a successful enrollment drive across the province, the minister expressed the hope that a large number of out-of-school children would be enrolled in schools.

He said that selected schools under the IASP would be upgraded according to the needs before starting classes, adding that the registration of such schools was in progress and would be completed till July 15.

In response to a question, he said that only a small number of private schools were open for summer classes to cover the syllabus, adding that from August 1, all government institutions would also be reopened.

He urged parents and school heads to ensure implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in schools.

Dr Raas also termed the implementation of Single National Curriculum from August 1, 2021 a historic step towards improvement of education standards.

He said that keeping in view the importance of teacher training, the government had arranged trainings under Microsoft certification for improving the capacity of Punjab teachers.

Brownman
Jul 06, 2021 07:39pm
Well at least they're doing something about it. Make a university also.
Tariq
Jul 06, 2021 07:52pm
It can be considered as discriminatory! We need to educate students ,human development is needed
Truth
Jul 06, 2021 07:55pm
There goes the neighborhood, the state and the culture. Accept all the perversions of Nature and destroy the society.
Haider chamkani
Jul 06, 2021 08:28pm
Wrong decision. We need to educate our children to accept transgenders and not make fun of them.
AJ
Jul 06, 2021 08:36pm
@Truth, that society is already in tatters due to our attitudes and apathy. Not sure what you are talking about.
Righani
Jul 06, 2021 08:36pm
This is discriminatory. Rather the new syllabus and teacher training should address behaviour change of teachers and students towards transgender and children with disabilities.
Pursuing
Jul 06, 2021 08:36pm
Do common students not learn manners in school and how to treat others?
