Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2021

'Will not be going to any private function with protocol and security,' PM Imran announces

Dawn.comPublished July 6, 2021 - Updated July 6, 2021 06:00pm
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Gabin Jabba, Swat. — PID/File
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Gabin Jabba, Swat. — PID/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that he would no longer be going to any private function with protocol and security in order "to save taxpayer money and avoid inconvenience to the public".

In a tweet, the premier said he was also reviewing the protocol and security available to ministers, governors and chief ministers belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) "to decide how we can minimise expenditure and end public inconvenience".

He said the federal cabinet will decide on a comprehensive policy in this regard next week.

"We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm the people," the prime minister wrote.

Before coming into power, Imran Khan routinely opposed VIP movements and security protocols, and launched a campaign to adopt 'austerity' and lead a simple lifestyle after being elected the prime minister.

On a Sunday in May, Imran had made a surprise visit to different public places in Islamabad "without any security and protocol".

Pictures and videos shared by the Prime Minister's Office and lawmakers had shown Prime Minister Imran driving himself to different areas and talking to people. He had also inspected business activities, implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures and development works during the tour.

Similarly, the premier last month inspected handcart (vendors) market recently set up in the capital's G-10.

Driving his car, the prime minister arrived at the market without any protocol and was warmly welcomed by the bystanders, handcart owners, residents and shopkeepers.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Kashmir dilemma
Updated 06 Jul 2021

Kashmir dilemma

Modi seems even less likely than his predecessors to do a deal.

Editorial

NSA on Lahore blast
Updated 06 Jul 2021

NSA on Lahore blast

Evidence linking India to the act of terrorism appears strong and govt must share the proof with the international community.
06 Jul 2021

More press curbs

IT is a reflection of the grim times we live in that a provincial assembly can adopt a bill authorising the speaker...
06 Jul 2021

Health risk allowance

THE federal government made the right decision to resume payment of risk allowance to healthcare workers who ...
05 Jul 2021

Swelling import bill

PAKISTAN’S trade deficit expanded by almost 33pc to $30.8bn during the last fiscal from $23.2bn a year before...
05 Jul 2021

Food-insecure nation

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan was spot on when last week he termed food insecurity as the biggest challenge facing...
Green Line controversy
Updated 05 Jul 2021

Green Line controversy

What Karachi desperately needs more than anything else is a mass transit system.