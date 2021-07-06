Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2021

Maryam says PTI govt’s ‘lack of denial’ implies it has recognised Israel

Dawn.comPublished July 6, 2021 - Updated July 6, 2021 03:20pm
Maryam Nawaz says the matter of accepting Israel pertains to the people of Pakistan, and it should not be someone's personal decision. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
Maryam Nawaz says the matter of accepting Israel pertains to the people of Pakistan, and it should not be someone's personal decision. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said she believed the government had recognised Israel as “it is not even issuing a denial” to reports and statements from news agencies emphasising on Pakistan’s reported acceptance of the Jewish nation-state.

She made this statement in response to a question during a media talk outside the Islamabad High Court.

Maryam stressed the government should apprise the nation of its decision [on Israel]. “It’s not your personal decision… it’s something that is linked to 220 million people of Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan in November last year had said Pakistan was facing great pressure from the United States to recognise Israel, but he clarified that “this will not be possible unless there is a just settlement, which satisfies Palestine”.

Commenting on the country’s foreign policy, the PML-N leader asked the government to bring its own house in order first.

“Your foreign policy should not alter in view of a changing political landscape. It should not be based on your political standing," she said, calling for a unified stance on issues.

'No deal with govt'

Hitting out at the government, Maryam said once the PTI's tenure ends, it won’t be able to come to power again.

She claimed there was intense infighting within the government and this would be visible once the general election approaches.

Responding to a query on whether the PML-N had entered a deal with the government, Maryam thundered: “Why do you people call everything a deal. This is an inappropriate question. Why will there be any deal? [...] Are we mad to have a deal with those we are [fighting] against?” she questioned.

'PML-N is intact'

Regarding the recent public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Swat, she insisted the entire PML-N led by Shehbaz Sharif was represented in the rally.

When asked about her absence from the gathering, she said she was busy in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election campaign under the directions of Nawaz Sharif.

She said the “PML-N is in the strongest position in AJK, and if free and fair polls are held, then our party will win the election with overwhelming majority." She added that people had lost trust in the current system in view of "blatant rigging in the past elections".

She underscored that the PML-N was “not going anywhere”, saying the party was well intact.

The PML-N vice-president said the current approach of the government would take Balochistan further away. “I believe grievances of people of the province should be addressed,” she remarked, recalling that when the Hazara people had invited the prime minister to their protest, he refused saying he won’t be blackmailed with dead bodies.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Oneliner
Jul 06, 2021 04:01pm
In other words Maryam has accepted that they have to wait until next general elections
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 06, 2021 04:03pm
How can a country recognizes another country and keep it a secret? Do you not have to establish embassies etc.?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 06, 2021 04:07pm
lol what a clown she is pmln is desperate to create any controversy no matter how stupid it can be
Reply Recommend 0
Andherr Nagri
Jul 06, 2021 04:08pm
For once I agree with what she say's, this is not a decision that can be taken lightly and we need to stop caving in to any pressure from America.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jul 06, 2021 04:09pm
A categorical reply is the need of the hours!!
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jul 06, 2021 04:13pm
Poor Maryam looking for excuses to show that she is still relevant. Pakistan should first get rid of corrupt politicians like her by putting her back in jail where she and her corrupt family really belongs.
Reply Recommend 0
Shib
Jul 06, 2021 04:13pm
Why she is not in jail...this crook needs to compete her sentence...
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jul 06, 2021 04:14pm
Pakistan should build strong diplomatic and economic relations with Israel. Maryam is just playing, petty politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Jul 06, 2021 04:17pm
This only shows how ignorant she is, and how many lies she speaks without any hesitation.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Kashmir dilemma
Updated 06 Jul 2021

Kashmir dilemma

Modi seems even less likely than his predecessors to do a deal.

Editorial

NSA on Lahore blast
Updated 06 Jul 2021

NSA on Lahore blast

Evidence linking India to the act of terrorism appears strong and govt must share the proof with the international community.
06 Jul 2021

More press curbs

IT is a reflection of the grim times we live in that a provincial assembly can adopt a bill authorising the speaker...
06 Jul 2021

Health risk allowance

THE federal government made the right decision to resume payment of risk allowance to healthcare workers who ...
05 Jul 2021

Swelling import bill

PAKISTAN’S trade deficit expanded by almost 33pc to $30.8bn during the last fiscal from $23.2bn a year before...
05 Jul 2021

Food-insecure nation

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan was spot on when last week he termed food insecurity as the biggest challenge facing...
Green Line controversy
Updated 05 Jul 2021

Green Line controversy

What Karachi desperately needs more than anything else is a mass transit system.