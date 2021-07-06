Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2021

3 England cricketers, 4 staff members test positive for Covid ahead of Pakistan series

Reuters | Dawn.comPublished July 6, 2021 - Updated July 6, 2021 01:54pm
Three cricket players and four staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).— Photo courtesy ECB website
Three cricket players and four staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).— Photo courtesy ECB website

Three cricketers and four staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Following PCR tests carried out on Monday in Bristol, three players and four management team members of the men's ODI party tested positive, the ECB said.

"In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK government's protocol on quarantine," the statement said.

The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate, the ECB statement said.

The development comes as Pakistan prepares for the national team’s England tour during which the tourists will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

The first ODI will be played in Cardiff on July 8 (Thursday). The remaining ODIs will be played at Lord’s on July 10 and Edgbaston on July 13. The T20Is will take place on July 16 in Nottingham. July 18 in Leeds and July 20 in Manchester.

"The ECB have confirmed the Royal London ODIs and the Vitality IT20s against Pakistan will go ahead. Ben Stokes will return to England duties and captain the squad — which will be named in the next few hours," the statement said.

Incoming squad and support team members will follow PCR tests and bridging protocols to ensure safe entry to camp, the statement said.

Commenting on the development, ECB chief Tom Harrison said that board was aware that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with the move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak.

"We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall well-being of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions," he said.

"Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain.

"We also recognise the impact this news will have on our First Class Counties and their men’s playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic," he said.

Coronavirus
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 06, 2021 01:29pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Kashmir dilemma
Updated 06 Jul 2021

Kashmir dilemma

Modi seems even less likely than his predecessors to do a deal.

Editorial

NSA on Lahore blast
Updated 06 Jul 2021

NSA on Lahore blast

Evidence linking India to the act of terrorism appears strong and govt must share the proof with the international community.
06 Jul 2021

More press curbs

IT is a reflection of the grim times we live in that a provincial assembly can adopt a bill authorising the speaker...
06 Jul 2021

Health risk allowance

THE federal government made the right decision to resume payment of risk allowance to healthcare workers who ...
05 Jul 2021

Swelling import bill

PAKISTAN’S trade deficit expanded by almost 33pc to $30.8bn during the last fiscal from $23.2bn a year before...
05 Jul 2021

Food-insecure nation

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan was spot on when last week he termed food insecurity as the biggest challenge facing...
Green Line controversy
Updated 05 Jul 2021

Green Line controversy

What Karachi desperately needs more than anything else is a mass transit system.