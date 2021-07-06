Dawn Logo

Govt has started working on plan for negotiations with aggrieved people in Balochistan: Fawad

Dawn.comPublished July 6, 2021 - Updated July 6, 2021 05:06pm
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Cha­­udhry said on Tuesday that the government has started working on a plan to initiate negotiations with "aggrieved people" and nationalists in Balochistan who were "not directly linked to India".

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting of the federal cabinet, he clarified that the criteria for those who were "directly linked to India" or were involved in terrorism would be different.

"You will see that Balochistan will soon become a hub of peace," he said.

The minister said that peace in the province was important to the government because Balochistan was central to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "The prime minister's tour of Gwadar yesterday was evidence of the importance we give to CPEC," he added.

Chaudhry said Punjab police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had jointly "exposed such a big network of India", adding that more details about the network, including accounts, the names of people involved and the banks in Delhi through which money was transferred to the network, would be shared soon.

"It was the second biggest-network after [the one operated by Indian spy] Kulbhushan Jadhav which has been exposed in Pakistan. We have also broken the Indian network in Balochistan with great success."

Chaudhry said that people who were part of the network had been apprehended to a "large extent".

"I am hopeful that there will be betterment in the peace situation in the country," he added.

The minister made similar remarks earlier in the day when he said that the "Indian terrorist network" operating in Balochistan had been dismantled and that now the government will set an agenda for dialogue with Baloch nationalists.

He said the federal government had planned to execute 131 development projects worth Rs731 billion in Balochistan while the provincial government's development programme for this year was Rs180bn.

"Balochistan is close to Imran Khan's heart," the minister said.

His statement comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was considering "talking to insurgents" in Balochistan during a day-long visit to Gwadar.

Meanwhile, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday hailed the development initiatives launched for Balochistan during the tenure of the PTI government.

Speaking to the media in Gwadar, Umar said PM Imran was informed that schemes worth more than Rs1.2 trillion had been allocated for Balochistan under the Public Sector Development Programme.

"WiFi has been introduced in Kech district and it is in the process of being introduced in other districts," he said.

“Never before has development work been carried out in Balochistan at this scale,” the minister said, adding that this was being done in partnership with the Balochistan government.

PM Imran says he is considering 'talking to insurgents'

During his visit to the province yesterday, the premier said that he was considering "talking to insurgents" in Balochistan, saying that the government would never have had to worry about insurgency in the province if attention had been paid to its development.

The premier said that he had always planned that when the PTI came to power, his government would pay attention to Balochistan.

"When the province progresses and there is peace, the people of Balochistan's will understand that Pakistan is also theirs and say 'we should also fight for it because it thinks of our basic needs and problems,'" the PM had said.

He said if development work had been carried out in the province, "we would never have had to worry about insurgents."

"It may be that they had grievances in the old times and may have been used by other countries [...] India may have used them to spread chaos but the situation [now] is not the same," he added.

Comments (25)
M. Saeed
Jul 06, 2021 12:39pm
Such an important news should have come from a more reliable person than the scientist without scientific credentials, Fawad.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Jul 06, 2021 12:39pm
Is it enough to dismantle the Indian network ?? Why not inflict them the cost of killing innocent victims ?
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Jul 06, 2021 12:47pm
These are thugs speaking, they don’t look like govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 06, 2021 12:49pm
See I told you. All resolved. I love PMIK!!
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Jul 06, 2021 12:52pm
FATF knows the country who has the tag of "TERROR".
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Jul 06, 2021 01:06pm
Statement King at it again. Hilarious!
Reply Recommend 0
Prof.
Jul 06, 2021 01:07pm
Mr. PM please first provide drinking water to the residents in Gawadar before providing them fertilizers. Also end the apartheid there.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Jul 06, 2021 01:09pm
In one day?
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Jul 06, 2021 01:13pm
So, they did not have Wi-fi until today?
Reply Recommend 0
ghazi
Jul 06, 2021 01:19pm
MR. Chaudhary - if the Indian terror network has been broken as you say in Balochistan then why we keep hearing everyday that a number of security forces personnel martyred at the check posts along the Pak-Afghan border?
Reply Recommend 0
James Khan
Jul 06, 2021 01:26pm
Lol, you mean Pak madrassa educated people
Reply Recommend 0
Justsaying
Jul 06, 2021 01:27pm
When was it mantled for getting dismantling. Its all culminating from your wild imaginations
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Jul 06, 2021 01:32pm
Overall development of Balochistan is a strategic mission.
Reply Recommend 0
VERVE
Jul 06, 2021 01:36pm
Free for all accusations, without proof. Looks like prepping the masses for next elections.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Jul 06, 2021 01:41pm
Sire give yourself a rest. You must be too tired passing these illogical statements without any evidences.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 06, 2021 01:46pm
No Words for Fawad Chaudry. Very Incompetent member of PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Zain Telford, UK
Jul 06, 2021 01:53pm
@The Mask, (Hilarious!) It is not Amusing, but a great step forward to put a final end to our biggest ENEMY INDIA`s any future plan to sabotage Pakistan, through these Balochies, who might have a valid grievance against Pakistan. They are our people & Prime Minister is right if he wants to bring them back into our societies & maybe politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jul 06, 2021 01:55pm
@Prof., fertilizers planned. Real question when will it be delivered? Talks talks talks… only talks… that is our PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalil Khan
Jul 06, 2021 02:03pm
Indian Govt also has same opinion about J&K just like what Pakistan PM said
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Jul 06, 2021 02:05pm
Whether it is the PM or the information minister or for that matter any other minister of special assistant take them seriously at your own risk.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 06, 2021 03:58pm
We mantle and dismantle Indian network whenever convenient.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Jul 06, 2021 04:02pm
PM Imran Khan should apologize to the people of Baluchistan for the unaccounted people of Baluchistan. Pakistan needs a " Truth and Reconciliation Commission" to win the hearts and minds of the Baluchi intelligentsia.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 06, 2021 04:14pm
This is the achievement of PTI government after 74 years of independence which dismantled the network.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Jul 06, 2021 04:28pm
Cushing's disease is caused by excessive production of CRH in the pituitary gland. The typical symptoms and complaints are MOON FACE, as with Fawad Cha­­udhry! If left untreated, Cushing's disease is fatal, usually within five years.
Reply Recommend 0

