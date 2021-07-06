Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2021

Fawad says 'Indian terror network' dismantled, govt to set dialogue agenda with Baloch nationalists

Dawn.comPublished July 6, 2021 - Updated July 6, 2021 12:34pm
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Cha­­udhry on Tuesday said that the "Indian terrorist network" operating in Balochistan had broken up to a large extent. — DawnNewsTV/File
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Cha­­udhry on Tuesday said that the "Indian terrorist network" operating in Balochistan had broken up to a large extent. — DawnNewsTV/File

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Cha­­udhry said on Tuesday that the "Indian terrorist network" operating in Balochistan had been dismantled and that now the government will set an agenda for dialogue with Baloch nationalists.

He said the federal government had planned to execute 131 development projects worth Rs731 billion in Balochistan while the provincial government's development programme for this year was Rs180bn.

"Balochistan is close to Imran Khan's heart," the minister said.

His statement comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was considering "talking to insurgents" in Balochistan during a day-long visit to Gwadar.

Meanwhile, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday hailed the development initiatives launched for Balochistan during the tenure of the PTI government.

Speaking to the media in Gwadar, Umar said PM Imran was informed that schemes worth more than Rs1.2 trillion had been allocated for Balochistan under the Public Sector Development Programme.

"WiFi has been introduced in Kech district and it is in the process of being introduced in other districts," he said.

“Never before has development work been carried out in Balochistan at this scale,” the minister said, adding that this was being done in partnership with the Balochistan government.

PM Imran says he is considering 'talking to insurgents'

During his visit to the province yesterday, the premier said that he was considering "talking to insurgents" in Balochistan, saying that the government would never have had to worry about insurgency in the province if attention had been paid to its development.

The premier said that he had always planned that when the PTI came to power, his government would pay attention to Balochistan.

"When the province progresses and there is peace, the people of Balochistan's will understand that Pakistan is also theirs and say 'we should also fight for it because it thinks of our basic needs and problems,'" the PM had said.

He said if development work had been carried out in the province, "we would never have had to worry about insurgents."

"It may be that they had grievances in the old times and may have been used by other countries [...] India may have used them to spread chaos but the situation [now] is not the same," he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Kashmir dilemma
Updated 06 Jul 2021

Kashmir dilemma

Modi seems even less likely than his predecessors to do a deal.

Editorial

NSA on Lahore blast
Updated 06 Jul 2021

NSA on Lahore blast

Evidence linking India to the act of terrorism appears strong and govt must share the proof with the international community.
06 Jul 2021

More press curbs

IT is a reflection of the grim times we live in that a provincial assembly can adopt a bill authorising the speaker...
06 Jul 2021

Health risk allowance

THE federal government made the right decision to resume payment of risk allowance to healthcare workers who ...
05 Jul 2021

Swelling import bill

PAKISTAN’S trade deficit expanded by almost 33pc to $30.8bn during the last fiscal from $23.2bn a year before...
05 Jul 2021

Food-insecure nation

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan was spot on when last week he termed food insecurity as the biggest challenge facing...
Green Line controversy
Updated 05 Jul 2021

Green Line controversy

What Karachi desperately needs more than anything else is a mass transit system.