3 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan check-post

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Three soldiers were martyred and another got injuries in a suspected terrorist attack on a check-post in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday morning.

Officials dealing with security-related matters in the district told media that terrorists attacked the Beza check-post in the Hasan Khel area adjacent to the Afghan border. They said three soldiers were martyred in the pre-dawn attack and another sustained injuries.

The injured soldier was shifted to a hospital in the Dwatoi area.

Officials said that terrorists used heavy weapons in the attack.

Attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal district since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan.

Last week, terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a military post in the Dwatoi area of North Waziristan tribal district in which two soldiers were martyred while two others were wounded.

Three soldiers were martyred in South Waziristan the same day.

According to Reuters, the military was looking into the report about Monday’s incident.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2021