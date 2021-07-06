5 TikTokers booked for torture of man in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Five people were booked on charges of kidnapping a man and torturing him and recording a TikTok video.

Police registered a case on Monday on the complaint of Irfan Ali of 201-GB, Samundri, as the video of torture of the man identified as Rasheed, 25, surfaced on Sunday.

Ali claimed in the application that his nephew, Rasheed, a labourer, had left his home on June 9 last and did not return. He said four days ago, Tayyab, Farhan Muhammad and Nadar Ali showed a video to him (applicant) featuring torture of Rasheed.

In the video the kidnappers shaved his head and also tortured him only for their TikTok video. Rasheed was requesting them for mercy, he added.

Suspects Zawar Hussain, his brother Riaz, Asad, Ghulam Fareed and Imtiaz had kidnapped him and detained him at an undisclosed location illegally.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2021