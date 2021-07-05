Man guns down wife, injures her sister over ‘domestic dispute’ at Charsadda’s judicial complex

A man shot dead his wife and critically injured her sister on the premises of Charsadda’s judicial complex on Monday over a domestic dispute, police said.

According to police, the attacker was arrested on the spot along with his alleged facilitator.

District Police Officer (DPO) Zabiullah Khan told Dawn.com that the woman, accompanied by her sister, had appeared for a case hearing at the judicial complex related to a dispute with her husband. “As she was exiting the premises, the man accosted his wife and after a heated exchange opened fire on her, killing her on the spot.”

The DPO added that the armed man also chased the deceased woman's sister who ran away to protect herself but he fired shots at her as well. “She sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where her condition is critical,” the officer added.

The law enforcers stationed at the judicial complex apprehended the attacker and handed him over to the area police.

In another such incident at the same judicial complex 10 days ago, at least three people were killed and an office assistant of a lawyer was injured when their rivals opened fire on them. The deceased, identified as Bakht Zali Shah, Rehmat Ali Shah and Iqbal Hussain, had appeared in court for confirmation of their bail before arrest in a murder case.

Police had said the victims were sitting in the chamber of advocate Ashfaq Khan at the judicial complex when a group of men entered the chamber and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

As a result, all three were killed on the spot. Two of the attackers were taken into custody. The motive behind the attack was stated to be an old enmity between the two groups.