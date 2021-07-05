Dawn Logo

PM Imran launches various mega projects during visit to Gwadar

Dawn.com | APPPublished July 5, 2021 - Updated July 5, 2021 05:23pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a ceremony in Gwadar on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a ceremony in Gwadar on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Gwadar on Monday to review progress on various development projects and perform the ground-breaking for several mega projects.

He inaugurated the North Gwadar Free Zone, Gwadar Expo Centre and Henan Agricultural Industrial Park, among other projects.

The premier also opened three factories in Gwadar under the vision to boost economic activity.

He will be given a detailed briefing on the progress of the south Balochistan development package in line with the government’s efforts of focusing on the province.

On the occasion, agreements will be signed on solarisation and a desalination plant to solve the problems of Gwadar related to water and electricity.

Prime Minister Imran will also address diplomats, foreign investors and Chinese workers at an event.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said the free zone inaugurated by the prime minister in Gwadar's north was "35 times bigger than the phase 1 industrial zone of Gwadar".

"This reflects growing interest of Chinese and other investors in Gwadar free zone," he tweeted.

'Iran trade through Gwadar Port to start soon'

Meanwhile, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa said that work for Iran's trade through the Gwadar Port was in progress and the trade would start soon.

“The Ramadan-Gabd crossing point near Gwadar is active and fully functional now, fencing work on the Pakistan-Iran border is going on rapidly and new border markets are being established at the crossing points,” he said in a video message, adding that smuggling to and from Iran was decreasing due to a rise in regulated trade.

Bajwa said as compared to the first phase of the Gwadar Free Zone, which comprised 60 acres of land, the second phase would be a huge project comprising 2,200 acres.

He said some 46 enterprises were engaged in phase-I of the free zone, while 12 new factories were being set up out of which three had been completed.

The CPEC Authority chairman stated that traffic at the port was increasing everyday and last year the trade volume increased by "hundreds of times" as 60,000 metric tonnes of cargo was transported during the year 2020-21 compared to only 1,300 metric tonnes in the preceding year.

Besides, he said, five LPG vessels were berthed at the Gwadar Port.

Bajwa added that cargo volume would increase at an even higher pace in the future as interest for transshipment and industrialisation was increasing with every passing day.

He further said the installation of a desalination plant in Gwadar with a capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day would be completed within a year and this would be "a gift from the Chinese government".

He noted that another desalination plant with a capacity of 5m gallons per day was included in the prime minister's south Balochistan package.

Provision of basic facilities including electricity, water and health is the prime focus of Prime Minister Imran, Bajwa added.

M. Saeed
Jul 05, 2021 04:36pm
Imran Khan should have gone unannounced to Gwadar, for security reasons because of Lahore blast and the types.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Abdullah
Jul 05, 2021 04:45pm
we're finally going in the right direction!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 05, 2021 04:57pm
Wonderful. Enemy terrorism in Balochistan won't succeed- ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Omer sarfraz
Jul 05, 2021 05:00pm
all just annuncements and then u-turns
Reply Recommend 0

