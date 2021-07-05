Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 05, 2021

'International scheme' under way to carry out terror activities in major cities: Rashid

Dawn.comPublished July 5, 2021 - Updated July 5, 2021 01:03pm
Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in an interview with Geo News show Naya Pakistan. — DawnNewsTV screenshot
Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in an interview with Geo News show Naya Pakistan. — DawnNewsTV screenshot

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that there was an "international scheme" under way to carry out terrorist activities in major cities, calling for Pakistan to take strict steps and perform a responsible role.

In an interview with Geo News show "Naya Pakistan", Rashid was questioned on whether he had seen evidence linking India with Lahore's Johar Town blast and if India's involvement could be conclusively determined.

"I have no doubt [on India's involvement]," Rashid responded.

He said a "very dangerous group" had been apprehended in Karachi but added that there was a major problem in Pakistan of terrorists being released on bail.

The interior minister said people released from jails abroad were brought to Pakistan and "there is an international scheme to carry out events of terrorism in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad."

"India doesn't know how well trained our agencies and police are now — these are not institutions from 1978 [or] 1979 — they are working with advanced technology and we have our eyes on all matters and we were expecting an attack in Lahore.

"Pakistan should take strict steps because India is not desisting [from destabilising activities in Pakistan]," the minister said.

Rashid recalled that "some people among us were talking of opening trade with India".

"How can we resume trade with them?" he questioned.

The interior minister stressed that Pakistan needed to play a "strict, forceful and responsible role" because nothing was more important than the country's security. He pointed out Indian presence in Afghanistan and said it was becoming a major issue with "a lot of venom being spewed" and accusations made against Pakistan.

"Efforts are under way to sandwich us in this situation but hopefully we will emerge successfully from this," he said, adding that Pakistan's army, institutions, law enforcement and civilian agencies were "fully alert and ready".

The interior minister also pointed out that the blast in Lahore was carried out a couple of days before the Financial Action Task Force's decision on Pakistan's grey list status — at a time when Pakistan had already fulfilled 26 of the 27 items on the June 2018 action plan — and "we were already expecting an incident in Lahore or Karachi."

The interior minister's comments came a few hours later after National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf had said that evidence gathered during the investigation of the Johar Town blast clearly pointed to "Indian-sponsored terrorism".

Addressing a press conference alongside the Punjab police chief and federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Yusuf had said the mastermind of the blast which killed three people and left 24 others injured "is an Indian citizen and he is associated with [Indian intelligence agency] RAW".

"The IGP (inspector general of police) said we have intelligence that a foreign intelligence agency was involved, so today without a doubt I want to say, [the circumstances] of this entire attack lead to Indian-sponsored terrorism," the NSA had said.

'Politics of national security'

The interior minister also hit out at the opposition, saying that their role in the country's politics had diminished.

He advised opposition parties to "come back on the train track" and said the prime minister was "blessed that he got such a tired opposition".

Rashid also said that there was a difference in PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's and party president Shehbaz Sharif's political approaches.

However, he did praise the opposition parties for their total support to the Pakistan Army in the military's briefing on national security.

He said he had never seen such a "fantastic meeting" before and everyone had agreed that nothing came before Pakistan. Rashid said that in a month or two, the opposition and the government would have good relations again and that politics would be based on national security and prioritising Pakistan.

He said Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had assured the army's support to the elected government in the next elections.

Rashid also addressed the Afghan situation and said Pakistan was engaged in efforts to bring the Afghan government and the Taliban to the negotiating table. However, he said planning on a strategy for border camps was needed in case of refugee influx.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nana Sargar
Jul 05, 2021 01:09pm
Useless government. No achievement only active on Media.
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Jul 05, 2021 01:25pm
Do you know the meaning of international? So the world is against you.
Reply Recommend 0
Moe
Jul 05, 2021 01:27pm
Lol! Some defective material meant for export overseas exploded locally. That's it.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jul 05, 2021 01:33pm
Foreign Hand involved? But no statment from the Foreign Minister??
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 05, 2021 01:45pm
Tenure of Government is almost at their end and the process is still in underway. Shameful
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Why markets exist
05 Jul 2021

Why markets exist

Information asymmetry may make the investor hesitant and therefore the transaction less likely.
Panic and profit
Updated 05 Jul 2021

Panic and profit

In Pakistan, moral panic usually culminates in bans.

Editorial

05 Jul 2021

Swelling import bill

PAKISTAN’S trade deficit expanded by almost 33pc to $30.8bn during the last fiscal from $23.2bn a year before...
05 Jul 2021

Food-insecure nation

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan was spot on when last week he termed food insecurity as the biggest challenge facing...
Green Line controversy
Updated 05 Jul 2021

Green Line controversy

What Karachi desperately needs more than anything else is a mass transit system.
Bagram exit
Updated 04 Jul 2021

Bagram exit

The exit of US from Bagram base shows another failed attempt by Westrern democracies at nation-building, airlifting of democracy.
04 Jul 2021

Plots for evictees

IN the midst of their long and harrowing ordeal, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for those affected...
04 Jul 2021

Poor vaccine response

PAKISTAN has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the world — a situation which, if not improved, can...