3 brothers held for torturing mother, sister in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The city police have arrested three brothers for torturing their mother and sister.

An official of Bhanamra police station told Dawn that two accused were arrested on Saturday night and the third was held on Sunday.

The official the police presented Aftab and Arshad, arrested on Saturday night, before a court on Sunday and obtained their one-day physical remand for further investigations.

The official said the third accused, Zahid, would be presented before court on Monday (today).

He said the family had a dispute over the ownership of their house. A complainant told the police that her brothers beat her up, causing her injuries. She said her brothers were also threatening to kill her.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed that two men barging into a room and slapping and kicking women. They are also seen using a helmet and a hammer to beat them up. The men pushed, slapped and kicked their mother when she tried to save her daughter from their fury.

The video caused outrage and widespread condemnation. The police registered FIR against the accused under sections 354, 506, 337 (A) and 34 of PPC.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2021