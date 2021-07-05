Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 05, 2021

3 brothers held for torturing mother, sister in Peshawar

Bureau ReportPublished July 5, 2021 - Updated July 5, 2021 01:31pm
An official the police presented Aftab and Arshad, arrested on Saturday night, before a court on Sunday and obtained their one-day physical remand for further investigations. — Photo courtesy KP Police Twitter
PESHAWAR: The city police have arrested three brothers for torturing their mother and sister.

An official of Bhanamra police station told Dawn that two accused were arrested on Saturday night and the third was held on Sunday.

The official the police presented Aftab and Arshad, arrested on Saturday night, before a court on Sunday and obtained their one-day physical remand for further investigations.

The official said the third accused, Zahid, would be presented before court on Monday (today).

He said the family had a dispute over the ownership of their house. A complainant told the police that her brothers beat her up, causing her injuries. She said her brothers were also threatening to kill her.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed that two men barging into a room and slapping and kicking women. They are also seen using a helmet and a hammer to beat them up. The men pushed, slapped and kicked their mother when she tried to save her daughter from their fury.

The video caused outrage and widespread condemnation. The police registered FIR against the accused under sections 354, 506, 337 (A) and 34 of PPC.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2021

Comments (5)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 05, 2021 01:32pm
What a grave, gruesome, gigantic, grim, gross and great tragedy? Are we still living in the dark ages?
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Jul 05, 2021 01:35pm
PTI govt should help the poor daughter, and punish these cruel animals!
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Jul 05, 2021 01:37pm
Shame on corrupt leaders, people of Pakistan deserve better and safe lives!
Reply Recommend 0
Sane MInd1st
Jul 05, 2021 01:39pm
Typical Pakistani males. Nothing new.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 05, 2021 01:58pm
Animals in the face of Humans.
Reply Recommend 0

