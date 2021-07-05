Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 05, 2021

Woman in Lahore withdraws rape complaint, says suspect is her husband

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 5, 2021 - Updated July 5, 2021 09:17am
Earlier, the woman had alleged she had come to Pakistan from the UK six months ago to attend her father’s funeral. — AP/File
Earlier, the woman had alleged she had come to Pakistan from the UK six months ago to attend her father’s funeral. — AP/File

LAHORE: A woman, who had alleged that she was repeatedly raped by a man at his house, where she was staying after “her return from United Kingdom” to attend her father’s funeral, withdrew the allegation on Sunday, saying the “suspect” was her husband.

Earlier, the woman had alleged she had come to Pakistan from the UK six months ago to attend her father’s funeral. She said she was staying at the house of her father’s close friend in Wahdat Colony, where his son allegedly subjected her to sexual assault for three days.

Police had registered a rape case against the suspect and arrested him.

However, the woman later appeared before a judicial magistrate and submitted in her statement the suspect was her husband.

Deputy Inspector General (investigation) Shariq Jamal Khan told the media that the woman had first accused the man of raping her for three days, but during the investigation, she refused to undergo medical examination and also back tracked on rape allegation.

The DIG said she was also involved in several cases of bounced cheques and presenting fake ID cards and documents to hide her identity.

The investigator of the case said the families of the woman and the suspect presented a marriage certificate showing she was married to the man she had accused of rape. After that she withdrew the rape complaint, he added.

He said the police investigations showed the woman never visited the UK and that she belonged to Multan.

ACCIDENT: An Elite Force personnel was killed in a road accident in Ravi Road area on Sunday.

Police said Irfan Nayak of Muridke, was on a motorcycle when a speeding car rammed into it near Timber Market, leaving the Elite Force personnel critically injured. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The car driver fled the scene.

Police shifted the dead body to the morgue and registered the case.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Why markets exist
05 Jul 2021

Why markets exist

Information asymmetry may make the investor hesitant and therefore the transaction less likely.
Panic and profit
Updated 05 Jul 2021

Panic and profit

In Pakistan, moral panic usually culminates in bans.

Editorial

05 Jul 2021

Swelling import bill

PAKISTAN’S trade deficit expanded by almost 33pc to $30.8bn during the last fiscal from $23.2bn a year before...
05 Jul 2021

Food-insecure nation

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan was spot on when last week he termed food insecurity as the biggest challenge facing...
Green Line controversy
Updated 05 Jul 2021

Green Line controversy

What Karachi desperately needs more than anything else is a mass transit system.
Bagram exit
Updated 04 Jul 2021

Bagram exit

The exit of US from Bagram base shows another failed attempt by Westrern democracies at nation-building, airlifting of democracy.
04 Jul 2021

Plots for evictees

IN the midst of their long and harrowing ordeal, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for those affected...
04 Jul 2021

Poor vaccine response

PAKISTAN has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the world — a situation which, if not improved, can...