Woman in Lahore withdraws rape complaint, says suspect is her husband

LAHORE: A woman, who had alleged that she was repeatedly raped by a man at his house, where she was staying after “her return from United Kingdom” to attend her father’s funeral, withdrew the allegation on Sunday, saying the “suspect” was her husband.

Earlier, the woman had alleged she had come to Pakistan from the UK six months ago to attend her father’s funeral. She said she was staying at the house of her father’s close friend in Wahdat Colony, where his son allegedly subjected her to sexual assault for three days.

Police had registered a rape case against the suspect and arrested him.

However, the woman later appeared before a judicial magistrate and submitted in her statement the suspect was her husband.

Deputy Inspector General (investigation) Shariq Jamal Khan told the media that the woman had first accused the man of raping her for three days, but during the investigation, she refused to undergo medical examination and also back tracked on rape allegation.

The DIG said she was also involved in several cases of bounced cheques and presenting fake ID cards and documents to hide her identity.

The investigator of the case said the families of the woman and the suspect presented a marriage certificate showing she was married to the man she had accused of rape. After that she withdrew the rape complaint, he added.

He said the police investigations showed the woman never visited the UK and that she belonged to Multan.

ACCIDENT: An Elite Force personnel was killed in a road accident in Ravi Road area on Sunday.

Police said Irfan Nayak of Muridke, was on a motorcycle when a speeding car rammed into it near Timber Market, leaving the Elite Force personnel critically injured. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The car driver fled the scene.

Police shifted the dead body to the morgue and registered the case.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2021