Afghanistan's worsening situation can have 'serious repercussions', PM Imran tells Iranian leader

APP | Dawn.comPublished July 4, 2021 - Updated July 4, 2021 11:31pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the significance of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in the neighbouring country. — Photo via Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the significance of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in the neighbouring country. — Photo via Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called Iranian President-elect Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and expressed concern over the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, saying the latest developments could lead to serious repercussions for both Pakistan and Iran.

Congratulating Raisi on his victory in the presidential elections held in June, the premier said it was "a manifestation of Iranian people’s trust in his leadership", according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Discussing regional situation in the wake of the US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, the prime minister strongly underscored the significance of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in the neighbouring country.

He said the latest developments in Afghanistan could result in an influx of refugees towards the bordering areas of Pakistan and Iran.

During the conversation, both the sides emphasised the need to continue facilitating an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive political settlement.

The premier also thanked Iran for its steadfast support for the cause of Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said.

Expressing concern at the serious human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine, the two leaders stressed the need to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

They also expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed on further boosting existing cooperation, in particular in its economic dimension.

“It was affirmed that the establishment of border sustenance markets along Pakistan-Iran border was an important step, which would yield economic and social benefits for the people of both countries,” the statement added.

It was also agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, with both leaders extending invitations to each other to pay official visits.

Afghan War
World

