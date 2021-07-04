Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 04, 2021

Chinese astronauts make first spacewalk outside new station

APPublished July 4, 2021 - Updated July 4, 2021 12:01pm
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronauts, from left; Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming salute from aboard China's space station core module Tianhe during a video conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 23, 2021. — AP/File
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronauts, from left; Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming salute from aboard China's space station core module Tianhe during a video conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 23, 2021. — AP/File

Two astronauts made the first spacewalk on Sunday outside China’s new orbital station to work on setting up a 15-metre-long robotic arm.

Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state television climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.

The astronauts arrived at the orbital station on June 17 for a three-month mission aboard China’s third orbital station, part of an ambitious space programme that landed a robot rover on Mars in May. Their mission comes as the ruling Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.

The station’s first module, Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, was launched on April 29. That was followed by an automated spacecraft with food and fuel. Liu, Nie and Tang arrived on June 17 aboard a Shenzhou capsule.

On Sunday, Liu and Tang were completing the installation of a robotic arm that will be used to assemble the rest of the station, according to state media. State televison said their spacesuits are designed to allow them to work in the vacuum of space for up to six hours if needed.

The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to add two more modules to the 70-ton station.

Liu is a veteran of the Shenzhou 7 mission in 2008, during which Zhai Zhigang made China’s first spacewalk. Nie is on his third trip into space while Liu is making his first. All are military pilots.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hammad Qureshi
Jul 04, 2021 12:23pm
Wow! This is amazing. Well done! Great people of the great Republic of China.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Looming Afghan disaster
Updated 04 Jul 2021

Looming Afghan disaster

Pakistan’s hopes that the Taliban will always be a trusted ally who will pay heed to Islamabad’s concerns are long gone.
Ten commandments
04 Jul 2021

Ten commandments

Police officers must follow this code of conduct if they want to save their institution from further ignominy.
Absolutely not
Updated 03 Jul 2021

Absolutely not

What has Pakistan lost by lacking a coherent policy on the Taliban?

Editorial

Bagram exit
Updated 04 Jul 2021

Bagram exit

The exit of US from Bagram base shows another failed attempt by Westrern democracies at nation-building, airlifting of democracy.
04 Jul 2021

Plots for evictees

IN the midst of their long and harrowing ordeal, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for those affected...
04 Jul 2021

Poor vaccine response

PAKISTAN has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the world — a situation which, if not improved, can...
Security briefing
Updated 03 Jul 2021

Security briefing

AGAINST the backdrop of uncertainty stemming from a transitioning Afghanistan, the in camera national security...
03 Jul 2021

CCP centenary

THE centenary of the Communist Party of China was observed with much pageantry on Thursday, with Chinese President ...
03 Jul 2021

Draconian rules

THE Asia Internet Coalition has once again struck back against Pakistan’s Removal of Unlawful Online Content ...