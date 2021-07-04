Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 04, 2021

Death toll in Philippines military plane crash climbs to 45

ReutersPublished July 4, 2021 - Updated July 4, 2021 06:49pm
Residents gather as smoke rises from the wreckage, after a Philippines Air Force Lockheed C-130 transport plane, carrying troops, crashed on landing in Jolo, Sulu, Philippines on Wednesday. — Reuters
Residents gather as smoke rises from the wreckage, after a Philippines Air Force Lockheed C-130 transport plane, carrying troops, crashed on landing in Jolo, Sulu, Philippines on Wednesday. — Reuters

The number of people killed in the Philippine Air Force plane crash on Sunday has reached 45, which includes civilians on the ground, the Department of National Defence said.

Five military personnel remain unaccounted for, the defence ministry said. The Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft carrying troops bound for counter-insurgency operations in the southern Philippines crashed with 96 aboard.

The aircraft crashed at Patikul in Sulu province, in the far south of the archipelago nation where the army has been fighting a long war against Islamist militants from the Abu Sayyaf and other factions.

Seventeen bodies had been recovered and 40 injured had been rescued so far, Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement.

Most of the 96 people aboard were troops flying from Laguindingan Airport, some 460 kilometres to the northeast.

“Rescue and recovery is ongoing,” Lorenzana said.

Pictures from the scene showed flames and smoke pouring from wreckage strewn among trees as men in combat uniform milled around. A large column of black smoke rose from the coconut palms into the blue sky.

Military chief Cirilito Sobejana said the plane had “missed the runway trying to regain power.”

A military spokesman, Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said there was no indication of any attack on the plane, but that a crash investigation had not begun and efforts were focused on rescue and treatment.

Sobejana said in a message to Reuters that the plane had crashed a few kilometres from Jolo airport at 11:30am (0330 GMT) and had been carrying troops.

“We are currently attending to the survivors who were immediately brought to the 11th Infantry Division station hospital in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu,” he said.

The island is about 950km south of the capital, Manila.

The Lockheed C-130H Hercules aircraft, registration 5125, had only arrived in the Philippines recently.

It was one of two aircraft granted by the United States government through the Defence Security Cooperation Agency, according to a government website announcement in January. It quoted an air force spokesman as saying the aircraft would provide enhanced capability for heavy airlift missions.

The website C-130.net said the plane that crashed had first flown in 1988. The model is a workhorse for armed forces around the world.

The Philippines armed forces have had a patchy air safety record. Last month a Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training mission, killing six people.

A Philippines Air Force C-130 crash in 1993 killed 30 people.

A 2008 crash by the civilian variant of the Lockheed plane flown by the Philippines Air Force killed 11 people, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

In the country's worst plane crash, an Air Philippines Boeing 737 crashed in 2000, killing 131 people.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A shah
Jul 04, 2021 02:39pm
Chinese aircraft?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Looming Afghan disaster
Updated 04 Jul 2021

Looming Afghan disaster

Pakistan’s hopes that the Taliban will always be a trusted ally who will pay heed to Islamabad’s concerns are long gone.
Ten commandments
04 Jul 2021

Ten commandments

Police officers must follow this code of conduct if they want to save their institution from further ignominy.
Absolutely not
Updated 03 Jul 2021

Absolutely not

What has Pakistan lost by lacking a coherent policy on the Taliban?

Editorial

Bagram exit
Updated 04 Jul 2021

Bagram exit

The exit of US from Bagram base shows another failed attempt by Westrern democracies at nation-building, airlifting of democracy.
04 Jul 2021

Plots for evictees

IN the midst of their long and harrowing ordeal, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for those affected...
04 Jul 2021

Poor vaccine response

PAKISTAN has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the world — a situation which, if not improved, can...
Security briefing
Updated 03 Jul 2021

Security briefing

AGAINST the backdrop of uncertainty stemming from a transitioning Afghanistan, the in camera national security...
03 Jul 2021

CCP centenary

THE centenary of the Communist Party of China was observed with much pageantry on Thursday, with Chinese President ...
03 Jul 2021

Draconian rules

THE Asia Internet Coalition has once again struck back against Pakistan’s Removal of Unlawful Online Content ...