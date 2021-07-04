Dawn Logo

At least 17 killed as military plane crashes in Philippines

ReutersPublished July 4, 2021 - Updated July 4, 2021 11:36am
The Lockheed C-130 aircraft had a mishap on landing, the air force said in a statement. — Reuters/File
A plane carrying Philippine troops crashed and broke up in flames in the southern Philippines on Sunday with 92 people aboard.

A total of 17 bodies have been recovered and 40 people have been rescued, Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement.

The Lockheed C-130 aircraft had a mishap on landing, the air force said in a statement.

“Rescue efforts are ongoing,” it said.

Pictures showed flames and smoke pouring from wreckage of the aircraft among trees at Patikul in the Sulu province, where the army has long fought Islamist insurgents.

Lorenzana earlier told Reuters the plane had been carrying 92 people, including three pilots and five other crew members, according to his initial reports.

Armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters that at least 40 people had been rescued from the crashed plane and were now being treated.

