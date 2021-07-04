Dawn Logo

Three vaccinators booked over ‘fake entries’ at Expo Centre Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 4, 2021 - Updated July 4, 2021 09:00am
A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Police on Saturday booked three officials of the primary and secondary healthcare (P&SH) department on charges of making fake Covid vaccine entries at Expo Centre.

Nawab Town police registered the case against three P&SH employees — Rehan, Shahzaib and Zeeshan — under section 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Rana Naveed, a shift in charge at the Expo Centre.

Mr Naveed alleged that Rehan and Shahzaib administered AstraZeneca to five people demanding that particular vaccine, charging Rs4,000 per person, and Zeeshan collected the bribe amount.

He said AstraZeneca was not being officially administered at the Expo Centre, but these health employees had made fake entries in the record.

Meanwhile, the P&SH Secretary Sarah Aslam took notice of the incident and constituted a fact-finding committee to monitor the vaccine stocks.

“During the Covid-19 mass vaccination drive in Punjab, it was discovered that some vaccinators and data entry operators were making fake entries,” she said.

She said the fact-finding committee would also work on ways to improve the vaccination drive.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2021

