Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 03, 2021

Sindh extends business timings, allows indoor dining for vaccinated people

Dawn.comPublished July 3, 2021 - Updated July 3, 2021 02:28pm
Motorists riding motorbikes along a street wear facemasks as a preventive measure against Covid-19 in Karachi. — AFP/File
Motorists riding motorbikes along a street wear facemasks as a preventive measure against Covid-19 in Karachi. — AFP/File

In the latest easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, the Sindh government on Friday extended the closing time for businesses to 10pm and allowed indoor dining for fully vaccinated people.

According to a notification shared by the information cell of the Sindh government:

  • Businesses are allowed to remain open till 10pm.
  • Bakeries and dairy shops are allowed to remain open till 12am.
  • Hotels, restaurants and cafes are allowed to resume both indoor and outdoor dining till 12am while maintaining a distance of three feet between customers.
  • Indoor dining is allowed at 50 per cent capacity only for vaccinated people and all hotels, restaurants and cafes will have to check the vaccination certificates for these customers.
  • Drive-thru, takeaway and delivery are open 24/7.
  • Outdoor marriages and functions are allowed with up to 400 people while maintaining a distance of three feet.
  • Indoor weddings are allowed with up to 200 vaccinated people and the management will have to check the vaccination certificates.
  • Shrines are allowed to open subject to strict standard operating procedures.
  • Cinemas and theatres are allowed to remain open till 1am only for vaccinated people.
  • Indoor gyms are allowed to open only for vaccinated people.
  • Amusement parks, swimming pools and arcades are allowed to open with 50pc occupancy.
  • Public transport is allowed to operate with 70pc occupancy.
  • All offices, public and private, are allowed to function at 100pc occupancy.
  • Sunday will be observed as a 'safe day' in Karachi, other divisions will decide their own safe days.
  • All types of indoor and outdoor gatherings, including cultural, musical and religious events are prohibited.

The provincial government also issued a list of general guidelines, directing all businesses and organisations to ensure their staff was vaccinated at the earliest. The government will start random checking of the vaccination status of staff soon, the notification stated.

Vaccination would become one of the conditions for further opening or closures, it added.

Last week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had allowed the resumption of indoor dining for vaccinated individuals, subject to 50pc occupancy, along with a number of other decisions to be implemented from July 1 to 31.

It also decided to gradually normalise inbound international air travel, increasing direct flights to 40pc from the United Kingdom (UK), Europe, Canada, China and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Sindh are slowly rising with more than 500 infections being reported for the last four days.

In the last 24 hours, Sindh confirmed 881 new cases and 19 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 339,268 and the death toll to 5,497.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
KHAN
Jul 03, 2021 01:15pm
What a shameful decision
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jul 03, 2021 01:19pm
Indoor dining allowed for vaccinated people. But who will check if they are vaccinated or not? People being quarantine coming back from a "brotherly" country did not obey the rules and got out using available "resources". How you expect not being allowed to eat at their favourite diner won't hurt their egos??
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Jul 03, 2021 01:21pm
Yes, Sir! These restaurants will no doubt employ sharp-eyed detectives or medical experts to ensure only genuinely vaccinated patrons enter these establisments and no one will present a face proof of vaccination or will not grease the palm of the guy at the door who only exits on minium wage otherwise! This is how the Pandemic is going to surge again and come back to bite us (pun intended) with a vengence. The Delta variant is already spreading faster in the UK than previous variants.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Normalcy for a day
Updated 03 Jul 2021

Normalcy for a day

There were no verbal fireworks, no blistering criticism and no snide remarks about ‘selected’ and ‘selectors’.
Impasse with IMF?
Updated 02 Jul 2021

Impasse with IMF?

The ongoing programme with the IMF is experiencing a pause rather than a derailment.

Editorial

Security briefing
Updated 03 Jul 2021

Security briefing

AGAINST the backdrop of uncertainty stemming from a transitioning Afghanistan, the in camera national security...
03 Jul 2021

CCP centenary

THE centenary of the Communist Party of China was observed with much pageantry on Thursday, with Chinese President ...
03 Jul 2021

Draconian rules

THE Asia Internet Coalition has once again struck back against Pakistan’s Removal of Unlawful Online Content ...
PM reaches out
Updated 02 Jul 2021

PM reaches out

Talks on electoral reforms will ensure that the final bill contributes to improving the system for the next general elections.
02 Jul 2021

Negative NAB impact

NAB HAS become a major drag on the economy, paralysing decision-making across all tiers of government. So when the...
02 Jul 2021

Flight cancellations

WITH the cancellation of several international flights, travellers to and from Pakistan have been plunged into a...