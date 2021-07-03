Reham, Zulfi battle it out in UK defamation case

LONDON: In a preliminary hearing of a defamation case brought by the former special assistant to the prime minister, Zulfi Bukhari, against PM’s former wife and journalist Reham Khan, a UK judge determined the meaning of the content at the centre of the suit.

The judge found during the hearing that the words and material disseminated by Ms Khan amounted to a chase level 1 imputation. As determined by the judge, this means the defamatory words would be understood by an “ordinary reasonable reader” as actual guilt on the part of Mr Bukhari. If the case goes to trial, Ms Khan would be expected to substantiate her allegations against Mr Bukhari.

On Dec 6, 2019, Ms Khan had in a YouTube broadcast talked about the sale of Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan and raised the question of Mr Bukhari’s alleged involvement in the sale. The broadcast was subsequently shared on social media.

Ms Khan had in the broadcast questioned the National Crime Agency’s settlement with Bahria Town developer Malik Riaz, but later alleged that Manchester-based businessman Anil Mussarat and Mr Bukhari may be involved in the sale of the hotel or gain an unfair advantage by purchasing it at a low market price.

Ms Khan had alleged: “If the news my source gave me is correct, that these two overseas British Pakistanis Anil Mussarat and Zulfi Bukhari are involved in the sale of the Roosevelt Hotel, then it is selective justice... Malik Riaz may have been tolerated but not this.”

The following year, after Mr Mussarat served a defamation notice on Ms Khan, the latter issued an apology, restricted her comments and removed the video from her YouTube channel.

Mr Bukhari objected to the allegations and served a libel case against Ms Khan, saying he was targeted and accused of corruption.

Ms Khan maintained that the words do not amount to defamation and did not significantly damage Mr Bukhari’s reputation as he has claimed. She also argued that any discussions on the sale of the Roosevelt Hotel fall under the banner of public interest. She also said her broadcast was “based on information that the aviation ministry had objected to the creation of the task force on Roosevelt”.

Mr Bukhari is seeking retraction, damages and cost of legal fees as part of the defamation case.

The judge did not accept Ms Khan’s assessment of the publications’ meaning. His lawyer argued that his client had been defamed at the highest level as he had been declared guilty of corruption and dishonesty.

In the absence of an out-of-court settlement, the defamation trial is expected to commence later this year.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2021