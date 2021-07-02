Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 02, 2021

Facebook asks users: Are your friends becoming extremists?

ReutersPublished July 2, 2021 - Updated July 2, 2021 07:59pm
The world's largest social media network has long been under pressure from lawmakers and civil rights groups to combat extremism on its platforms. — AP/File
The world's largest social media network has long been under pressure from lawmakers and civil rights groups to combat extremism on its platforms. — AP/File

Facebook Inc is starting to warn some users they might have seen "extremist content" on the social media site, the company said on Thursday.

Screenshots shared on Twitter showed a notice asking "Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?" and another that alerted users "you may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently."

Both included links to "get support".

The world's largest social media network has long been under pressure from lawmakers and civil rights groups to combat extremism on its platforms, including US domestic movements involved in the January 6 Capitol riot when groups supporting former President Donald Trump tried to stop the US Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

Facebook said the small test, which is only on its main platform, was running in the United States as a pilot for a global approach to prevent radicalisation on the site.

"This test is part of our larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support to people on Facebook who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, or may know someone who is at risk," said a Facebook spokesperson in an emailed statement. "We are partnering with NGOs and academic experts in this space and hope to have more to share in the future."

It said the efforts were part of its commitment to the Christchurch Call to Action, a campaign involving major tech platforms to counter violent extremist content online that was launched following a 2019 attack in New Zealand that was live-streamed on Facebook.

Facebook said in the test it was identifying both users who may have been exposed to rule-breaking extremist content and users who had previously been the subject of Facebook's enforcement.

The company, which has tightened its rules against violent and hate groups in recent years, said it does remove some content and accounts that violate its rules proactively before the material is seen by users, but that other content may be viewed before it is enforced against.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Jul 02, 2021 08:48pm
Guess what. Users from Pakistan, Saudi, and Afghanistan seeing these messages. Ever wondered why?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The discord over water
Updated 02 Jul 2021

The discord over water

Managing water scarcity is a function of judicious use in the most wasteful sector — agriculture.
How we learn
02 Jul 2021

How we learn

Educationists and parents are always in a hurry to push the child.
Hong Kong’s return
02 Jul 2021

Hong Kong’s return

‘Defeat the enemy without ever fighting’ was the advice China followed.
The sword of justice
Updated 01 Jul 2021

The sword of justice

If we are destined to experience a supreme judicial sword, at the very least it must be used to effect equitable outcomes.

Editorial

PM reaches out
Updated 02 Jul 2021

PM reaches out

Talks on electoral reforms will ensure that the final bill contributes to improving the system for the next general elections.
02 Jul 2021

Negative NAB impact

NAB HAS become a major drag on the economy, paralysing decision-making across all tiers of government. So when the...
02 Jul 2021

Flight cancellations

WITH the cancellation of several international flights, travellers to and from Pakistan have been plunged into a...
Our foreign ties
01 Jul 2021

Our foreign ties

It should be through the democratic process that all future foreign policy questions are settled in a wise and judicious manner.
Updated 01 Jul 2021

Easy budget victory

THE odds were always stacked against the opposition. Its claims to not let the PTI get its budget apart, it was...
01 Jul 2021

Cricket venue shift

THE long-expected shifting of the Twenty20 World Cup from coronavirus-stricken India to the Middle East was finally...