SHC issues notices to Sindh IG and DG Rangers on plea seeking recovery of missing AWP worker

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the Sindh police chief, Sindh Rangers director-general, the provincial government and the Federation of Pakistan on a petition seeking the recovery of a missing Awami Workers Party (AWP) activist.

Seengar Noonari was allegedly taken away from his home in Naseerabad in Sindh last week, following which his wife filed a petition in the SHC to seek his production.

Fozia Seengar claimed in the petition that they were asleep in their house on the night between June 25 and 26 when, at around 3am, about 15-20 people, including some wearing security personnel uniforms, forcibly entered into the house by breaking open the main door with weapons and also fired shots "to spread terror".

They got hold of Seengar and his younger brother and seized two mobile phones, an internet device, a USB and some books and papers from the house.

According to the petition, the individuals wearing uniforms blindfolded the AWP worker and took him away along with books and other material, while his brother was left at home.

The petitioner's lawyer informed the court that she had submitted an application regarding Seengar's alleged abduction in the Naseerabad police station.

The plea requested the court to order the respondents and officials working under them to produce the activist before the court and order his immediate release.

Taking up the petition today, the SHC ordered the issuance of notices to the respondents, including the Sindh police and Rangers chiefs and the station house officer of the Naseerabad Police Station, as well as the deputy attorney general and additional attorney general, seeking their response to the application by July 13.

The petitioner's counsel was also directed to file a copy of the CNIC or other official identification documents of the "missing person".

Earlier this week, a video of Fozia singing a song to share her longing for her husband was widely shared on social media.

According to Fozia, she and her husband are university graduates who have been active in peaceful politics since 1998. They run a study circle in Naseerabad and used to arrange cultural and political activities.

Seengar is the labour secretary in the national committee of AWP, while Fozia is the finance secretary of the party’s women's wing, the Women Democratic Front.

Fozia said her husband had also remained the chairman of the ‘Shehri Ittehad’ in Naseerabad highlighting civic issues and was elected as a councillor as well. He had also contested on a seat for the provincial assembly from Naseerabad.

Fozia demanded that if her husband had committed any crime, he should be presented before the court.

AWP leader Khurram Nayar had earlier told Dawn that Seengar had been tasked by the party to organise a protest against Bahria Town Karachi on June 27, prior to his disappearance.

He said when local police refused to lodge a first information report, the family filed a petition in the SHC.