SHC lifts suspension of TikTok, directs PTA to decide plea against the app

The Sindh High Court ended the suspension of popular video-sharing application TikTok on Friday, three days after it ordered that public access to the app be blocked for “spreading immorality and obscenity” in the country.

The court issued these directives while hearing a petition filed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The SHC on June 28 had directed the PTA to suspend access to TikTok till July 8.

In today's hearing today, the court directed the PTA to conclude hearing the complaint filed by a citizen against immoral content being shared on TikTok.

PTA officials informed the court that proceedings on the complaint were underway and the authority would decide the case by July 5. The hearing was adjourned until that date.

On June 28, a single-judge bench of SHC headed by Justice Kausar Sultana Hussain had issued notices to the ministry of information technology and telecommunication, PTA, TikTok through its directors and the deputy attorney general for the next hearing after it suspended the app.

The plaintiff Kamran Mujeeb through his counsel had submitted that he was actively using the app since 2019 and it was mainly popular among the younger generation across the globe.

The lawyers for the plaintiff, Maaz Waheed and Asad Ashfaq, contended that on account of excessive and continuous spread of immorality and obscenity, the Peshawar High Court through an interim order had imposed a ban on the operations of TikTok in March.

TikTok also issued a statement on July 1, assuring the growth of its local-language moderation capacity, diligence to take action on content in violation of community guidelines, and cooperation with regulators.

"We have grown our local-language moderation capacity for Pakistan, and work diligently to review and take action on content in violation of our community guidelines.

"We continue to work with regulators, and look forward to serving the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity, fun and vital economic opportunities for many years to come," said the statement.