Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 02, 2021

New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways

ReutersPublished July 2, 2021 - Updated July 2, 2021 05:06pm
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on April 4, 2017. — Bloomberg/File
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on April 4, 2017. — Bloomberg/File

Saudi Arabia plans to target international transit passenger traffic with its new national airline, going head-to-head with Emirates and Qatar Airways and revving up regional competition.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pushing economic diversification to wean Saudi Arabia off oil revenues and create jobs, announced a transportation and logistics drive on Tuesday aimed at making the kingdom the fifth-biggest air transit hub.

Two people familiar with the matter said the new airline would boost international routes and echo existing Gulf carriers by carrying people from one country to another via connections in the kingdom, known in the industry as sixth-freedom traffic.

The transport ministry, which has not released details of the plans, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The strategy marks a shift for Saudi Arabia whose other airlines, like state-owned Saudia and its low-cost subsidiary Flyadeal, mostly operate domestic services and point-to-point flights to and from the oil-rich country of 35 million people.

The Saudi expansion threatens to sharpen a battle for passengers at a time when travel has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Long-haul flights like those operated by Emirates and Qatar Airways are forecast to take the longest to recover.

"Commercial competition in the aviation industry has always been fierce, and regional competition is heating up. Some turbulence in regional relations is on the horizon," said Robert Mogielnicki, resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute.

Dubai, the world's largest international air travel hub, has announced a five-year plan to grow air and shipping routes by 50 per cent and double tourism capacity over the next two decades.

Any airline requires substantial start-up capital and experts warn that if Saudi Arabia's ambition is to compete on transit flights it may have to contend with years of losses.

Emirates reported a record $5.5 billion annual loss last month with the pandemic forcing Dubai to step in with $3.1bn in state support.

Etihad Airways has scaled back its ambitions after it spent billions of dollars to ultimately unsuccessfully compete in building a major hub in United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

Riyadh has already moved to compete with the UAE, the region's business, trade and tourism hub. The Saudi government has said that starting 2024 it would stop giving contracts to firms that do not set up regional headquarters in the kingdom.

Prince Mohammed is trying to lure foreign capital to create new industries including tourism, with ambitions to increase overall visitors to 100m by 2030, from 40m in 2019.

People familiar with the matter said the new Saudi airline could be based in the capital Riyadh, and that sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund) is helping set it up.

PIF did not respond to a request for comment.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Jul 02, 2021 05:10pm
Emirates, Turkish. China Airlines and Qatar Airways all serve alcohol on flights. Will Saudi do the same with this new airline plan? If they end up doing it, then PIA should follow them too. After all, Arab, Ertugal and Kung Fu people do it.
Reply Recommend 0
sidd C
Jul 02, 2021 05:11pm
They have to allow alcoholic drinks
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Jul 02, 2021 05:17pm
Once the Covid-19 is over, a big boom is expected in airlines profits. The competition in ME is a healthy sign of business.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq Jawed
Jul 02, 2021 05:25pm
When you have a murderer as a leader of the nation. It is very hard to have any credibility for anything positive. It is the pipe dream of this fool to join rest of the civilized world in positive change in Saudi Arabia. Nothing good will happen in the Kingdom as long as he is on the helm.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The discord over water
Updated 02 Jul 2021

The discord over water

Managing water scarcity is a function of judicious use in the most wasteful sector — agriculture.
How we learn
02 Jul 2021

How we learn

Educationists and parents are always in a hurry to push the child.
Hong Kong’s return
02 Jul 2021

Hong Kong’s return

‘Defeat the enemy without ever fighting’ was the advice China followed.
The sword of justice
Updated 01 Jul 2021

The sword of justice

If we are destined to experience a supreme judicial sword, at the very least it must be used to effect equitable outcomes.

Editorial

PM reaches out
Updated 02 Jul 2021

PM reaches out

Talks on electoral reforms will ensure that the final bill contributes to improving the system for the next general elections.
02 Jul 2021

Negative NAB impact

NAB HAS become a major drag on the economy, paralysing decision-making across all tiers of government. So when the...
02 Jul 2021

Flight cancellations

WITH the cancellation of several international flights, travellers to and from Pakistan have been plunged into a...
Our foreign ties
01 Jul 2021

Our foreign ties

It should be through the democratic process that all future foreign policy questions are settled in a wise and judicious manner.
Updated 01 Jul 2021

Easy budget victory

THE odds were always stacked against the opposition. Its claims to not let the PTI get its budget apart, it was...
01 Jul 2021

Cricket venue shift

THE long-expected shifting of the Twenty20 World Cup from coronavirus-stricken India to the Middle East was finally...