US adds Pakistan, Turkey to child soldier recruiter list

Anwar IqbalPublished July 2, 2021 - Updated July 2, 2021 08:13am
WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday added Pakistan and Turkey to its Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) list, a designation that could lead to strict sanctions on military assistance and listed countries’ participation in peacekeeping programmes.

The designation is included in the US State Department’s annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, which ranks countries in various tiers in accordance with their efforts for eliminating trafficking.

The US Child Soldiers Prevention Act requires publication in the annual TIP report of a list of foreign governments that have recruited or used child soldiers during the previous year (April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021). The entities reviewed for this designation include armed forces, police, other security forces and government-supported armed groups.

The 2021 CSPA list includes governments of the following countries: Afghanistan, Burma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkey, Venezuela and Yemen.

Designation can elicit sanctions on military aid, country’s participation in peacekeeping missions

Three of these countries — Congo, Somalia, and Yemen — have appeared on every CSPA list since 2010, when the designation started. Nine others — Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Burma, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Syria — have appeared more than once over the last 10 years.

Six governments were identified on the first CSPA list in 2010.

Ten years later, the list more than doubled to 14 countries and to 15 in 2021 — the highest number of countries ever identified in a single year. This year’s list includes repeat offenders, two one new additions — Pakistan and Turkey — and some renewed appearances that were previously removed.

The statement, issued by the State Department in Washington, defines the term “child soldier” as: Any person under 18 years of age who takes a direct part in hostilities as a member of governmental armed forces, police, or other security forces.

Those compulsorily recruited into governmental armed forces, police, or other security forces are also included as are those under 15 years of age who have been voluntarily recruited into governmental armed forces, police or other security forces.

Any person under 18 years of age who has been recruited or used in hostilities by armed forces distinct from the armed forces of a state is also considered a child soldier.

The term “child soldier” is also applied to a person who is serving in any capacity, including in a support role, such as a “cook, porter, messenger, medic, guard, or sex slave”.

The CSPA prohibits listed governments in the following US programmes: International Military Education and Training, Foreign Military Financing, Excess Defence Articles, and Peacekeeping Operations. Some programmes undertaken pursuant to the Peacekeeping Operations authority, are exempted.

The CSPA also prohibits the issuance of licences for direct commercial sales of military equipment to such governments.

Beginning October 1, 2021, and effective throughout Fiscal Year 2022, these restrictions will apply to the listed countries, except those who receive a presidential waiver, applicable exception, or reinstatement of assistance pursuant to the terms of the CSPA.

The determination to include a government in the CSPA list is informed by a range of sources, including first-hand observation by US government personnel and research and credible reporting from various UN entities, international organisations, local and international NGOs, and international and domestic media outlets.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2021

AP
Jul 02, 2021 08:25am
Only because Pakistan refused to provide a base and refused to leave China. Turkey is part of NATO yet to put pressure USA is claiming this. America is running out of lists to exert pressure on its “allies”.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajid
Jul 02, 2021 08:25am
There you go. You can’t say NO to US. Let’s see what other stuff will be thrown at Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
momtaz
Jul 02, 2021 08:28am
Why is Pakistan silent?
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad ur Rahman
Jul 02, 2021 08:28am
One more list. Many more to come . Just ignore them and focus on rebuilding yourself
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jul 02, 2021 08:30am
"US adds Pakistan, Turkey to child soldier recruiter list". Another feather in Pakistan's cap.
Reply Recommend 0
Ha
Jul 02, 2021 08:33am
No matter whatever pressure US to use, Pakistan will not handover airports to US! Period.
Reply Recommend 0
Niazi
Jul 02, 2021 08:37am
Pakistan and Turkey should discuss behind closed doors
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Jul 02, 2021 08:40am
Let me guess, purely political.
Reply Recommend 0
Jalil Yousaf
Jul 02, 2021 08:47am
This was expected. Much more to come. One day we are an Ally. Next we are an enemy. USA has lost its trust in the eyes of Pakistan and Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Safdar
Jul 02, 2021 08:47am
This happens when you say "absolutely not"
Reply Recommend 0
huttar G
Jul 02, 2021 08:48am
What a rubbish. In western countries kids young as 13 years old start working at MacDonald and KFC and other fast food outlets and some located in Military bases. Another scheme to coerce other countries. Not surprised all are Muslim countries on the list.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Jul 02, 2021 08:49am
Shameless tactics .
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin Amjad
Jul 02, 2021 08:50am
Looking at the list, clearly it's all political.
Reply Recommend 0
MIR Sajjad
Jul 02, 2021 08:50am
Earlier they put us on child labor. Labelling others is their favorite pastime
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Jul 02, 2021 08:53am
Child labour and child brides are even more common in Pakistan. Forbidden in Pakistan is an ethical, pacifistic, rational, and logic-oriented education.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Domore
Jul 02, 2021 08:56am
Another feather in our cap?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 02, 2021 08:56am
This feather in cap is due to the great Khan. When he talks the world listens. Pakistan is part of many lists now, love you Khan!
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Jul 02, 2021 08:58am
Another feather in Cap ...
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak
Jul 02, 2021 08:58am
Normal and as expected. Don't heed and move on. The presidential waiver in such acts is added for a reason.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Jul 02, 2021 08:59am
What other lists are going to come up because of no bases.
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Jul 02, 2021 09:01am
Let the good times roll.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Mobin Malik
Jul 02, 2021 09:01am
Astonishing and out of question, in reality there is No Such Thing as Child Soldier Recruiting in Pakistan. This is not factual and totally wrong. The Government of Pakistan always discourages such inhumane actions and LEA would take a serious note of this baseless allegation, imo.
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Jul 02, 2021 09:05am
And the blackmailing starts!
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jul 02, 2021 09:06am
If you give them bases they will forget everything
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Jul 02, 2021 09:07am
Next the UN secretary general will issue a stern warning to Turkey and Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Jul 02, 2021 09:10am
Except for Venezuela, the rest of the countries are all muslim countries. Why is that?
Reply Recommend 0
Attiq, Dubai
Jul 02, 2021 09:10am
Another feather in the cap of my dearest IK
Reply Recommend 0
Jawwad
Jul 02, 2021 09:12am
These lists are nothing but a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Mukul
Jul 02, 2021 09:13am
@Dr Mobin Malik, oh so the US is just making this up?? they don't do things without proof
Reply Recommend 0

