Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 02, 2021

PFUJ expresses concern over minister’s remarks

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 2, 2021 - Updated July 2, 2021 08:20am
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a television programme recently that “condemnation of attacks on journalists (by journalists or journalists’ organisations) is an international agenda”. — DawnNewsTV/File
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a television programme recently that “condemnation of attacks on journalists (by journalists or journalists’ organisations) is an international agenda”. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed concern over remarks made by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry that some journalists staged attacks on themselves to strengthen their case for seeking political asylum abroad.

The minister had said in a television programme recently that “condemnation of attacks on journalists (by journalists or journalists’ organisations) is an international agenda”.

In a statement, PFUJ president Shahzada Zulfikar and secretary general Nasir Zaidi took exception to “the irresponsible” statement of Fawad Chaudhry, saying that the minister’s comments were apparently aimed at diverting the attention of national and global organisations that monitored press freedom and human rights situation in the country.

The two leaders noted that such statements tended to widen the gulf between the government and the media.

“This is a dangerous trend and brings bad name for the country,” the statement added.

Mr Zulfikar and Mr Zaidi said that instead of “taking shelter behind such statements”, the minister and the PTI-led government should take measures for arresting criminals involved in carrying out attacks on journalists and media workers.

“Such ill-conceived statements are not expected from an information minister who himself has been part of media as an anchor,” the PFUJ leaders said.

They reiterated that the PFUJ would continue to raise its voice against coercion of journalists by any state or non-state actor in order to preserve freedom of expression.

On his part, Fawad Chaudhry said the PFUJ had earlier made a statement on a “fake ordinance’ and now again they had lashed out at him “without bothering to hear my speech”.

He further said he would soon speak about a report on how social media had created a misperception about Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The discord over water
Updated 02 Jul 2021

The discord over water

Instead of finding economic virtues in saving water, we continue to invest in infrastructure that only help us imagine abundance.
How we learn
02 Jul 2021

How we learn

Educationists and parents are always in a hurry to push the child.
Hong Kong’s return
02 Jul 2021

Hong Kong’s return

‘Defeat the enemy without ever fighting’ was the advice China followed.
The sword of justice
Updated 01 Jul 2021

The sword of justice

If we are destined to experience a supreme judicial sword, at the very least it must be used to effect equitable outcomes.

Editorial

PM reaches out
Updated 02 Jul 2021

PM reaches out

Talks on electoral reforms will ensure that the final bill contributes to improving the system for the next general elections.
02 Jul 2021

Negative NAB impact

NAB HAS become a major drag on the economy, paralysing decision-making across all tiers of government. So when the...
02 Jul 2021

Flight cancellations

WITH the cancellation of several international flights, travellers to and from Pakistan have been plunged into a...
Our foreign ties
01 Jul 2021

Our foreign ties

It should be through the democratic process that all future foreign policy questions are settled in a wise and judicious manner.
Updated 01 Jul 2021

Easy budget victory

THE odds were always stacked against the opposition. Its claims to not let the PTI get its budget apart, it was...
01 Jul 2021

Cricket venue shift

THE long-expected shifting of the Twenty20 World Cup from coronavirus-stricken India to the Middle East was finally...