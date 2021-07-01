Six injured in blast on Quetta's Airport Road

At least six people were injured in an explosion in front of Askari Park on Quetta's Airport Road on Thursday, police said.

The blast occurred close to a moving Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle, police said.

The injured people, one of whom was identified as an FC personnal, were rushed to the hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and further investigation is ongoing, police said.

A spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said that the nature of the blast was being determined.

Last week, five FC soldiers were martyred after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in Sibi district's Sangan area.

Earlier in June, four soldiers from FC Balochistan, including a junior commissioned officer, had been martyred in a blast on the Marget-Quetta Road.

According to the ISPR, terrorists had used an improvised explosive device to target the FC troops who were employed on the road for security of Marget mines.

In February, five FC members were martyred and two others injured in two attacks in different areas of Balochistan.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.