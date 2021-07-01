6 injured in blast targeting convoy of Pakistan Army vehicles on Quetta’s Airport Road

At least six people were injured, including one critically, in an explosion in front of Askari Park on Quetta's Airport Road on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan said .

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove said a convoy of six Pakistan Army vehicles was passing on the road when the bomb — fitted in a motorcycle — detonated.

"Four to five kilogrammes of explosive material was used in the bomb. Five security officials were injured in the blast and were taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH)," he told reporters.

"India is using Afghanistan's land to conduct attacks in [Pakistan]. Peace in Balochistan will only come from peace in Afghanistan," he added.

Last week, five FC soldiers were martyred after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in Sibi district's Sangan area.

Earlier in June, four soldiers from FC Balochistan, including a junior commissioned officer, had been martyred in a blast on the Marget-Quetta Road.

According to the ISPR, terrorists had used an improvised explosive device to target the FC troops who were employed on the road for security of Marget mines.

In February, five FC members were martyred and two others injured in two attacks in different areas of Balochistan.