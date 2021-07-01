Pakistan will continue to play its role for lasting peace in Afghanistan, security apparatus briefs lawmakers

The military high command told lawmakers at a high-level briefing on Thursday that Pakistan will welcome the true representative government of Afghanistan's people and continue to play its responsible role for lasting peace in the neighbouring country.

The briefing regarding the evolving situation in Afghanistan and other strategic matters was given during a closed-doors meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

In addition to the 29 members of the committee, some 16 legislators had been specially invited to the meeting which was attended by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, while Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed gave the main briefing.

The meeting was told that Pakistan had honestly played a "very positive and responsible" role in the Afghan peace process, according to a statement released by the information ministry.

"Due to Pakistan's efforts, not only was the path paved for talks between different Afghan factions and warring groups, but meaningful dialogue between the United States and Taliban was also started," the lawmakers were told.

"We believe in the fact that lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan will actually result in stability in South Asia," the ministry's press release added.

The meeting was told that Pakistan will welcome the true representative government of the people in Afghanistan "at every level" and continue its role for the Afghan peace process.

"Pakistan's land is not being used in the conflict going on in Afghanistan and the hope was expressed that Afghanistan's soil will also not be used against Pakistan," according to the statement.

Lawmakers were informed that 90 per cent of the fencing at the Afghan border had been completed, while an effective system for customs and border control was being formulated.

More to follow.