Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 01, 2021

Sania Mirza makes 'difficult decision' over son for Olympic call of duty

AFPPublished July 1, 2021 - Updated July 1, 2021 07:15pm
India's Sania Mirza plays a shot during her women's doubles first round match with on the fourth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London on Thursday. — AFP
India's Sania Mirza plays a shot during her women's doubles first round match with on the fourth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London on Thursday. — AFP

Sania Mirza will become the first Indian woman to compete in four Olympic Games but she admitted on Thursday it will be “difficult” to be separated from her young son while she is in Tokyo.

Family members are banned from going to this month's Games as Japanese authorities aim to reduce the risk from Covid-19 as much as possible. For 34-year-old Mirza, that means Izhaan, her son with husband and former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, will stay with family while she is in Tokyo.

“We are in difficult times and we have to make difficult decisions,” said Mirza.

“But never in my mind did I have any doubts about going. I was very sure.”

Izhaan, who will only turn three in October this year, sat by his mother at a press conference at Wimbledon on Thursday.

“Leaving him at any time is difficult. I try to do it as little as possible,” she added.

“But if it's something I have to do, then that's what I will do. As working mothers, sometimes you have to do it.”

Mirza will play doubles in Tokyo with Ankita Raina.

“To play four Olympics in a row, I feel really humble and grateful to be in this position to go to Tokyo after having had a baby,” she said.

Mirza marked her return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2017 on Thursday as she and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defeated sixth seeds Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk 7-5, 6-3 in the women's doubles.

Mirza was doubles champion alongside Martina Hingis at Wimbledon in 2015, following it up with a second Slam at the US Open two months later.

Her career doubles title haul stands at 42 with more than 500 match wins to her name.

She joked that she and Mattek-Sands, 36, were striking a blow for the older generation at the All England Club.

“It was just like old times,” said Mirza of playing alongside the American with whom she has won five tour titles.

“We were joking that we were the spring chickens, flying the flag for players born in the 1980s as all the girls in the draw seem to be from the 90s.“

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Dangerous ground
Updated 01 Jul 2021

Dangerous ground

Split between who owns executive powers and who exercises them means there is weak ownership over outcomes.
KSLF London 2021
01 Jul 2021

KSLF London 2021

To Khushwant Singh there were no borders, no iron, no saffron curtains.
Looming Afghan civil war
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Looming Afghan civil war

With the latest military setback, the Afghan government has increased its reliance on regional militias.

Editorial

Our foreign ties
01 Jul 2021

Our foreign ties

It should be through the democratic process that all future foreign policy questions are settled in a wise and judicious manner.
Updated 01 Jul 2021

Easy budget victory

THE odds were always stacked against the opposition. Its claims to not let the PTI get its budget apart, it was...
01 Jul 2021

Cricket venue shift

THE long-expected shifting of the Twenty20 World Cup from coronavirus-stricken India to the Middle East was finally...
Terrorism concerns
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Terrorism concerns

Once foreign forces leave Afghanistan, anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits may well have a greater opportunity to strike this country.
30 Jun 2021

Gas supply shortage

THE shutdown of a gas field in Sindh for annual maintenance and the unplanned dry-docking of Engro’s RLNG terminal...
30 Jun 2021

Tourism potential

IT is a truth universally acknowledged that Pakistan’s tourism industry is a potential shot in the arm for the...