Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 01, 2021

Punjab health dept says reports of vaccine wastage misleading, admits 'normal waste' of 38,000 doses

Imran GabolPublished July 1, 2021 - Updated July 1, 2021 07:13pm
Senior health official of Punjab says that all cold storages in the province has "excellent arrangements" to store vaccines as per international standards. — Reuters/File
Senior health official of Punjab says that all cold storages in the province has "excellent arrangements" to store vaccines as per international standards. — Reuters/File

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SH) Punjab on Thursday rejected media reports claiming wastage of more than 38,000 Covid-19 vaccines “due to non-provision of the optimum ‘temperature at storage”.

In a statement, Secretary P&SH Sarah Aslam said the numbers of doses being wasted during the vaccination process were being misreported by certain sections of the media.

The secretary maintained that the wastage of coronavirus vaccines had been 0.37 per cent of the total supply, which she said was a “normal waste”.

She clarified that numbers of vaccines wastage being reported were actually the total figure from the last five months of routine wastage, whose data was also shared with the National Command and Operation Control (NCOC) on a daily basis.

She informed that so far 8.626 million Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the province, and its total wastage was 38,357.

She highlighted that all cold storages in Punjab had "excellent arrangements" to store vaccines as per international standards, adding that vaccine temperature was routinely checked under the standard operating procedures.

She appealed people not to fall for false reports regarding wastage of vaccines.

“The Covid-19 vaccines are properly stored in our facilities and the same are administered to hundreds of thousands of people on a daily basis,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Sindh health department reported wastage of 19,022 doses out of the total 3.54 million vaccines utilised so far.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Dangerous ground
Updated 01 Jul 2021

Dangerous ground

Split between who owns executive powers and who exercises them means there is weak ownership over outcomes.
KSLF London 2021
01 Jul 2021

KSLF London 2021

To Khushwant Singh there were no borders, no iron, no saffron curtains.
Looming Afghan civil war
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Looming Afghan civil war

With the latest military setback, the Afghan government has increased its reliance on regional militias.

Editorial

Our foreign ties
01 Jul 2021

Our foreign ties

It should be through the democratic process that all future foreign policy questions are settled in a wise and judicious manner.
Updated 01 Jul 2021

Easy budget victory

THE odds were always stacked against the opposition. Its claims to not let the PTI get its budget apart, it was...
01 Jul 2021

Cricket venue shift

THE long-expected shifting of the Twenty20 World Cup from coronavirus-stricken India to the Middle East was finally...
Terrorism concerns
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Terrorism concerns

Once foreign forces leave Afghanistan, anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits may well have a greater opportunity to strike this country.
30 Jun 2021

Gas supply shortage

THE shutdown of a gas field in Sindh for annual maintenance and the unplanned dry-docking of Engro’s RLNG terminal...
30 Jun 2021

Tourism potential

IT is a truth universally acknowledged that Pakistan’s tourism industry is a potential shot in the arm for the...