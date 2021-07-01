Dawn Logo

Man arrested for allegedly raping 'family friend' who returned to Lahore from UK for father's funeral

Imran GabolPublished July 1, 2021 - Updated July 1, 2021 05:33pm
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed police to ensure dispensation of justice in the case. — AFP/File
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed police to ensure dispensation of justice in the case. — AFP/File

A woman, who recently returned to Pakistan from the UK to attend her father's funeral, was allegedly sexually assaulted by a close family friend in Lahore’s Wahdat Colony area, according to police.

Police said they had arrested the accused after registering the first information report (FIR).

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with the Dawn.com, the incident took place on June 26 and the victim later approached the police to register the case.

The 26-year-old victim told police that she had come to Pakistan from England six months ago to attend her father's funeral. She narrated that her step-mother refused to let her to stay at their home, adding that she had gone to the house of her father’s close friend, Syed Taqveem Ahsan, in Wahdat Colony area in Gulshan-e-Rehmat and had been staying there since then.

She said Ahsan’s son, in the wee hours of June 26, barged into her room and sexually assaulted her and repeated the assault for three days, adding that her health also deteriorated after a day but the accused didn’t let her visit the hospital.

The victim said she called a police helpline on June 29 and informed them about the trauma she had undergone and detailed the entire incident.

She appealed to the police to bring the culprit to the book.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Lahore police chief.

He directed the police to ensure dispensation of justice in the case.

