70 Levies personnel suspended for not getting vaccinated against Covid

Ghalib NihadPublished July 1, 2021 - Updated July 1, 2021 03:20pm
The personnel suspended over apparent reluctance to get the vaccines include two naib tehsildar, three constables, a muharrar, and a wireless operator. — Reuters/File
At least 70 Levies personnel were suspended in Duki district of Balochistan for not getting themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 despite “repeated reminders”, according to a statement issued by Assistant Commissioner Habib Bangalzai.

Bangalzai said the paramilitary personnel were told to get Covid-19 jabs but they turned a blind eye to official requests and subsequent reminders. “As a result, they have been suspended and their salaries withheld,” he added.

The personnel suspended over apparent reluctance to get the vaccines include two naib tehsildars, three constables, a muharrar, and a wireless operator.

The deputy commissioner had earlier asked the levies personnel to ensure their vaccinations to protect themselves from the Covid-19.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had on June 9 made coronavirus vaccines mandatory for all public and private sector employees, directing government employees to be fully vaccinated by June 30.

Pakistan has so far reported 958,408 Covid-19 cases with 22,321 deaths and 904,320 recoveries since the pandemic began last year.

According to the data shared by the NCOC on June 30, as many as 23 deaths and 735 more cases were reported from across the country in a single day and the number of active cases had reached 32,153. As of June 29, there were 2,201 patients hospitalised across the country and 253 of them were on ventilators.

