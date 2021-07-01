Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 01, 2021

Pakistan Army inducts first batch of VT-4 battle tanks

Naveed SiddiquiPublished July 1, 2021 - Updated July 1, 2021 01:18pm
The VT-4 tank is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology. — Photo Courtesy: ISPR
The VT-4 tank is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology. — Photo Courtesy: ISPR

The Pakistan Army has inducted the first batch of the state-of-the-art VT-4 tanks, according to the military's media affairs wing.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Commander Mangla Corps Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher Mehmood visited the Armoured Division and inspected the first batch of VT-4 tanks.

Maj Gen Rashid Mahmood briefed the commander about ongoing post shipment inspections of the first batch of tanks, the statement said.

Lt Gen Mehmood also witnessed the mobility and maneuverability test of the tanks and appreciated the efforts undertaken for the smooth conduct of the induction process.

Produced by Chinese state-owned armoured vehicle manufacturer, Norinco, the delivery of VT-4 tanks from the manufacturer began in April last year.

Pakistan is the third country to have bought these tanks from China after Thailand and Nigeria.

Last year in September, the Pakistan Army had held a demonstration of the tank at the Tilla field firing ranges near Jhelum following its induction into the Armoured Corps. The demonstration was witnessed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In a statement at the time, the ISPR had said the tank would be employed in an offensive role by strike formations after induction.

“The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology,” the statement had said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Akram
Jul 01, 2021 01:28pm
why are we importing foreign tanks, when the so called al-khalid was supposedly built domestically?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 01, 2021 01:30pm
Great move and excellent news since in today's world, a solid, tangible and unwavering defense preparedness is the best guarantee for peace and tranquility.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Jul 01, 2021 01:31pm
Useless, having atomic weapons which create minimum deterrence, we now need education, economic stability and progress. War begets war only.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 01, 2021 01:44pm
Good to have high capability tanks for operation in tactical hilly areas.
Reply Recommend 0
Idea
Jul 01, 2021 01:50pm
Enough to capture Kashmir. UN resolution not needed
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 01, 2021 01:54pm
Excellent.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Dangerous ground
Updated 01 Jul 2021

Dangerous ground

Split between who owns executive powers and who exercises them means there is weak ownership over outcomes.
KSLF London 2021
01 Jul 2021

KSLF London 2021

To Khushwant Singh there were no borders, no iron, no saffron curtains.
Looming Afghan civil war
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Looming Afghan civil war

With the latest military setback, the Afghan government has increased its reliance on regional militias.

Editorial

Our foreign ties
01 Jul 2021

Our foreign ties

It should be through the democratic process that all future foreign policy questions are settled in a wise and judicious manner.
Updated 01 Jul 2021

Easy budget victory

THE odds were always stacked against the opposition. Its claims to not let the PTI get its budget apart, it was...
01 Jul 2021

Cricket venue shift

THE long-expected shifting of the Twenty20 World Cup from coronavirus-stricken India to the Middle East was finally...
Terrorism concerns
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Terrorism concerns

Once foreign forces leave Afghanistan, anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits may well have a greater opportunity to strike this country.
30 Jun 2021

Gas supply shortage

THE shutdown of a gas field in Sindh for annual maintenance and the unplanned dry-docking of Engro’s RLNG terminal...
30 Jun 2021

Tourism potential

IT is a truth universally acknowledged that Pakistan’s tourism industry is a potential shot in the arm for the...